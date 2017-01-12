Brooklyn Food & Wine Festival postponed at Barclays Center

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn is slated to host the first-ever Brooklyn Food & Wine Festival, but it has been postponed. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pool – Olivier Douliery

If you were eagerly awaiting the inaugural Brooklyn Food & Wine Festival, it looks like you’ll be waiting a little longer.

The festival, slated for Feb. 17 and 18, has unceremoniously been postponed, according to an announcement posted on the websites of both Food & Wine magazine and the Barclays Center, which has to host the event.

The Ticketmaster listing for the festival, meanwhile, has been updated to say “Date TBA” and to note “Tickets for the event are no longer available online.”

Tickets already purchased will be good for the rescheduled festival, according to the Food & Wine and Barclays Center announcements, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

“A new date will be announced soon,” the announcement reads.

A spokeswoman for the Barclays Center confirmed that the event has been postponed, and when asked why, responded: “All I can say is that it’s been postponed.”

Time Inc., the parent company of Food & Wine, did not immediately respond to requests for comment about why the event was postponed. Neither Barclays nor Time Inc. seem to have issued any news releases about the postponement.

It was to be the first Food & Wine festival for Brooklyn, offering a grand tasting like the ones that have long been available at the New York Food & Wine Festival held annually in Manhattan.

Among those slated to participate were big names like Mario Batali, Tom Colicchio, Carla Hall and Gail Simmons, along with local favorites such as Dale Talde of Talde and the new pan-pizza destination Massoni; Johnny Iuzzini of Chocolate by Johnny Iuzzini; Sam Mason of OddFellows Ice Cream Co.; Jake Novick-Finder of Gristmill; Michael Psilakis of MP Taverna; and Sam Talbot of Pretty Southern.