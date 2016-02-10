Brooklyn Museum Cafe going kosher with Wolf and Lamb

It’s now officially “the first encyclopedic institution in the tri-state area to serve kosher meals.”

The Brooklyn Museum has gone kosher!

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 10, the museum’s BKM Cafè is offering a slew of Glatt kosher items to its menu.

Wolf and Lamb, an upscale kosher steakhouse and caterer based in midtown and Brooklyn, will be providing the OK-certified eats, which will ingredients sourced from the Union Square Market.

BKM Café’s kosher menu will change, but the current offerings include a grilled chicken breast wrap with beef bacon and truffle mayo, a vegetable tuna sundried tomato wrap, seasonal market salad and peanut butter cookies served with soy milk.

The Brooklyn Museum is now officially “the first encyclopedic institution in the tri-state area to serve kosher meals,” according to a news release.

BKM Cafè will serve kosher meals on Saturdays, a day when many Crown Heights kosher restuarants are closed.