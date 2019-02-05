The city has begun its crackdown on CBD-infused foods and drinks sold at New York City bars and eateries, but a restaurant coalition says that communication to business owners about the new regulation wasn't high on the Health Department's priority list.

The New York City Hospitality Alliance said it has received many questions over the last couple of days from its members who are confused over regulations and the embargo which went into effect last month. The alliance said that owners have expressed receiving little-to-no guidance regarding what they are allowed to sell. Owners are concerned about the regulation's impact, and just how much it will cost their businesses.

"This aggressive enforcement is another example of New York City’s regulatory approach: Issue fines first, and educate last," the alliance said in a statement.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a marijuana extract that does not contain THC and therefore includes no psychedelic effects. The federal government made CBD more widely available for consumer and medicinal use when the passed last year's farm bill in congress.

The new regulations' implementation came to light following a post in Eater on Monday, which reported that the Health Department had "embargoed" — sealed goods in bags and prohibited their sale until further notice — CBD cookies and other foods from Fat Cat Kitchen in the East Village during an inspection. Although the eatery's owner was able to maintain possession of the food, its co-owner C.J. Holm told the blog that inspectors couldn't provide him with detailed information about the regulation.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said the department has been in communication with city restaurants and bars, and has given them the necessary information on the embargo. The health code requires "any nonfood item added to food be approved or generally recognized, among qualified experts, as safe under the conditions of its intended use," according to the Health Department.

"The Health Department takes seriously its responsibility to protect New Yorkers’ health. Until cannabidiol (CBD) is deemed safe as a food additive, the Department is ordering restaurants not to offer products containing CBD,” the agency said in a statement.

The health department spokesperson said five establishments so far have been ordered to stop using CBD as a food additive in their products, but the owners were allowed to keep their products.

The sale of medicinal CBD products, such as prescriptions for epilepsy and small dosage vials, are still permitted in pharmacies, and food products purchased outside of the city will not be confiscated, the health department spokesperson said.

The agency did not respond to the Hospitality Alliance's statement.

For one owner of a CBD-themed coffee shop, the new rules came as a complete shock.

Ian Ford, who opened Caffeine Underground — the state's first CBD cafe — in 2017, said he was completely unaware of the Health Department's ban until he was informed by amNewYork. He estimated that if we were to stop selling CBD-infused products at the Bushwick cafe, it would affect a third of his sales.

Ford said he was even more surprised about the news because a health official had inspected the cafe just last week and didn't raise any concerns about the CBD items on the menu, nor did they embargo his products.

"As long as you know where you get it and it’s legally sourced, I don’t understand why they would have an issue about it," he said.