DoorDash lets people go out to dinner again with virtual backgrounds

BY GRANT LANCASTER

For those starting to miss some of their favorite restaurants during the stay-at-home order, DoorDash can deliver not only restaurant food, but also the atmosphere of some of the nation’s largest chains – virtually of course.

The DoorDash Lunchroom now offers virtual backgrounds for people staying home to use in conferencing apps like Zoom, giving the appearance of popular chain restaurants like Cracker Barrel, Chilis or Buffalo Wild Wings, popular Brooklyn pizzeria Roberta’s, or even wacky destinations on the moon.

Some of these restaurants have also shared their in-house playlists with DoorDash, letting diners complete the experience.

The company hopes that, coupled with food delivery from some of these popular restaurants, the virtual backgrounds and playlists will help people come together and find a sense of normalcy in family dinners, dates or post-work happy hours.