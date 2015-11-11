Dunkin’ Donuts gets in the holiday cup game

Holiday cups aren’t just for Starbucks.

Dunkin’ Donuts just released their holiday cup, which features the word Joy as well as sprigs of evergreen trees in the shape of a wreath.

While Dunkin’s VP of Global Consumer Engagement Scott Hudler said the word “Joy” has appeared on Dunkin’ cups for many years, it’s easy to see the move as a challenge to Starbucks, which is embroiled in controversy because its cups this year feature only the color red.

The issue of Starbucks cups has even reached the presidential race, with Donald Trump suggesting a boycott of the brand.