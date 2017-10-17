Not having to pay for what you're eating and drinking makes everything taste better.

To fill your belly and quench your thirst without shelling out the cash, consult our list of complimentary bites and sips up for grabs around the city:

Lunch at Maison Kayser

The French boulangerie and café chain is opening another location — this one with fresh bread, pastries, a full-service bistro menu and to-go meals — in midtown at 575 Lexington Ave. on Oct. 19. Because there's literally no better way to attract hungry New Yorkers, the new outpost will give away 575 free lunches that day, starting at noon. Your complimentary options include salads and cold and hot sandwiches, such as a roast beef-stuffed baguette. The first 575 customers on opening day will also score a VIP card that guarantees them a free croissant with a coffee or tea, a buy-one-get-one-free deal for hot sandwiches, and a free pastry with an entrée ordered at the sit-down café.

Mini cannoli at Eataly NYC Flatiron

New York City's original Eataly launches a new counter serving made-to-order cannoli on Wednesday, Oct. 25. I Cannoli, which will offer 10 types of sweet ricotta fillings and 17 different toppings, will hand out one free mini cannolo to each of its first 100 guests when it opens at 5 p.m. that day.

Pumpkin chai at Argo Tea

The Chicago-based tea café chain is bringing back its seasonal pumpkin chai this month. Participating Argo Tea outposts in Manhattan will be giving away hot cups of the sweet and spicy, caffeine-free beverage from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26. Find your closest café here.