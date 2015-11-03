Girl Scout cookies pop-up in Manhattan on November 2

This Election Day, vote for the Girl Scouts.
If you’re in Manhattan on Tuesday, Nov. 3, you can stop by one of 12 Girl Scout cookie pop-up stores (we know) celebration Corporate Cookie Connection Day, which allows troops to sell cookies in office buildings.
Girl Scout cookies officially go on sale December 11, so this is a great head start to holiday shopping.
Stands will be open from 10 a.m. until around 2 p.m. so run before the Thin Mints run out.
Locations are:
- Empire State Building, 350 Fifth Ave., between W. 33rd and W. 34th Street.
- One Grand Central Place at 60 E. 42nd St., between Madison and Park Ave.
- 1333 Broadway, between W. 35th and W. 36th St.
- 1350 Broadway, between W. 35th and W. 36th St.
- 1359 Broadway, between W. 36th and W. 37th St.
- 1400 Broadway, between W. 38th and W. 39th St.
- 112 W. 34th St., between 6th and 7th Ave.
- 250 W. 57th St., between Broadway and 8th Ave.
- 968 Third Ave. (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), between E. 57th and E. 58th St.
- 420 Fifth Ave. (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), between W. 37th and W. 38th St.
- 501 Seventh Ave. between W. 37th and W. 38th St.
- 601 Lexington Ave. (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) between E. 53rd and E. 54th St.
- 199 Water St. (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at John St.
All proceeds will benefit Girl Scout troops within the five boroughs.