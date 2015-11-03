Girl Scout cookies pop-up in Manhattan on November 2

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

This Election Day, vote for the Girl Scouts.

If you’re in Manhattan on Tuesday, Nov. 3, you can stop by one of 12 Girl Scout cookie pop-up stores (we know) celebration Corporate Cookie Connection Day, which allows troops to sell cookies in office buildings.

Girl Scout cookies officially go on sale December 11, so this is a great head start to holiday shopping.

Stands will be open from 10 a.m. until around 2 p.m. so run before the Thin Mints run out.

Locations are:

Empire State Building, 350 Fifth Ave., between W. 33rd and W. 34th Street.

One Grand Central Place at 60 E. 42nd St., between Madison and Park Ave.

1333 Broadway, between W. 35th and W. 36th St.

1350 Broadway, between W. 35th and W. 36th St.

1359 Broadway, between W. 36th and W. 37th St.

1400 Broadway, between W. 38th and W. 39th St.

112 W. 34th St., between 6th and 7th Ave.

250 W. 57th St., between Broadway and 8th Ave.

968 Third Ave. (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), between E. 57th and E. 58th St.

420 Fifth Ave. (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), between W. 37th and W. 38th St.

501 Seventh Ave. between W. 37th and W. 38th St.

601 Lexington Ave. (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) between E. 53rd and E. 54th St.

199 Water St. (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at John St.

All proceeds will benefit Girl Scout troops within the five boroughs.