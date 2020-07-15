Here are a few outdoor beer halls where you can enjoy a cold brew this summer

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With New York City reopening for outdoor dining, many residents are flocking to the reopened establishments for an afternoon or night of socially distant fun. Among these businesses that have reopened just in time for summer are many of the city’s beer gardens.

Here are just a few beer gardens that have reopened for outdoor dining.

Clinton Hall – 90 Washington Street, Manhattan

Open 4-10 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 4-11 p.m. Fri., 1-11 p.m. Sat., 1-10 p.m. Sun.

Clinton Hall’s FiDi location has set up the outdoor space that you know and love specifically with social distancing in mind. Swing by for brunch, happy hour or dinner. Masks or face coverings are required upon entry, and everyone must stay six feet apart from other guests.

Bricks & Hops – 65 Bruckner Boulevard, Bronx

Open 4-11 p.m. daily, hours may differ. 12-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

The south Bronx’s only beer garden has reopened for the summer under new hours, weather permitting. The outdoor patio will be open daily for drinks and on weekends for brunch. Be sure to check in on their Facebook and Instagram pages to stay up-to-date on their hours.

Nowadays – 56-06 Cooper Avenue, Queens

Open 4 p.m.-midnight Wed-Thur., 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri., 12 p.m.-2 a.m. Sat., 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Sun., closed Mon.-Tues.

Nowadays is operating at 25% capacity with new safety precautions in place. Masks or face coverings will be required upon entry or any time you leave your table. Guests are asked to stay at their tables unless they are ordering food or beverages, going to the bathroom, or using the smoking section. You will need to make a reservation ahead of time on the Nowadays website before your visit.

Radegast Hall & Biergarten – 113 N 3rd Street, Brooklyn

Open 12 pm.-2 a.m. Mon.-Thur., 12 p.m.-3 a.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Sun.

Brookyn’s Radegast Hall & Biergarten is excited to have outdoor dining available this summer. Enjoy a classic German brew with some new safety guidelines, including limiting dining to one and a half hours and limiting parties to 10 people. A full list of new COVID-19 updates can be found on their website.

Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn – 4254 Arthur Kill Road, Staten Island

Open 11:30 a.m.-midnight Mon.-Thur., 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Fri.-Sat., 12 p.m.-midnight Sun.

Killmeyer’s on Staten Island has opened up outdoor seating for the summer season for lunch and dinner. Don’t forget to take your mask off when you get to your table so you can enjoy their authentic German brew and eats.

Loreley Beer Garden – 7 Rivington Street, Manhattan

Open 5-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 12-11 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

Loreley Beer Garden now has socially distant outdoor dining to ensure the safety of their customers while they enjoy a beer, cocktail or weekend brunch. Masks are required for entry. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can make your reservation for groups of 6-10 people on Loreley’s website.