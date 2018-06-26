Be honest with yourself: You could organize a Fourth of July barbecue at your neighborhood park, but it sounds like so much work, right?

Good thing there are plenty of other ways to celebrate America’s birthday with food and drink in this city.

Go ahead and pick from some of our favorites:

Vegan lobster rolls, Fourth of July ice cream “starwiches” and liberty cupcakes at by CHLOE.

The popular plant-based, fast-casual chain brings back its vegan lobster roll ($10.95) for the month of July, which, if you were wondering as we were, substitutes seafood with heart of palm. Vegenaise gives the sandwich its creaminess. Order it solo, or as part of a meal with air-baked French fries, a 4-ounce serving of vegan ice cream and a small lemonade ($17, available from July 4 through 8).

New for this year are a Fourth of July “starwich” ($5.95), vegan vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two star-spangled vanilla cookies, and a liberty vanilla cupcake, decorated with a swirl of red, white and blue frosting and topped with sprinkles and silver stars. (Multiple Manhattan locations, eatbychloe.com)

Founding Mothers cocktails at Hudson Hotel

The midtown hotel’s Liberty Bar is mixing up cocktails that pay homage to not the Founding Fathers, but their female counterparts. Toast the country’s first lady with a Muddled Martha Washington or a pioneering abolitionists and women’s rights activist with the Sojourner Truth Serum. (358 W. 58th St, July 2 through 9, morganshotelgroup.com)

A classic American blue crab boil at Narcissa

The East Village restaurant co-owned by the next-door Standard hotel and chef John Fraser is celebrating our nation’s birthday with a traditional crab boil. Yukon Gold potatoes, andouille sausage and corn on the cob join shellfish in the pot, but that’s not all the farm-to-table eatery has on its holiday menu. Save room for grilled pork ribs, cornbread and pecan pie. Quench your thirst with $20 pitchers of beer and $12 glasses of frose. ($35 per person, reservations recommended, 25 Cooper Sq, standardhotels.com)

Whole pig roasts at The Standard Biergarten and Brooklyn Cider House

For those obsessively watching the World Cup right now, The Standard Biergarten is the perfect place to spend the 4th. The beer garden will not only air games all day long, but host a whole hog roast. For less than $20, you’ll get suckling pig with a rhubarb barbecue sauce, pull-apart Parker House rolls, green bean salad and coleslaw. International beer buckets and cocktails will keep you hydrated as you cheer on America’s national soccer team. ($18 per person, 848 Washington St., standardhotels.com)

Pair your pig with alcoholic apple suds at the Brooklyn Cider House, which will be slow-cooking — in a Caja China-style roasting box that halves the roasting time — an entire suckling pig on Independence Day and serving it from 2 to 5 p.m. If you can’t make it over during that window, don’t worry; the Bushwick cindery is celebrating all day long with music, food and games. Spend the whole holiday outdoors on the establishment’s new deck. (1100 Flushing Ave., Bushwick, brooklynciderhouse.com)

Free hot dogs and sliders (with cocktail purchase) at Drexler’s

Come to this Alphabet City cocktail bar on Independence Day with a taste for whiskey and an appetite for summer barbecue favorites. Every purchase of a Jack Daniels cocktail will come with your choice of either a complimentary hot dog or slider, as long as supplies last. If Tennessee whiskey isn’t your speed, the bar will also offer happy hour specials all night long. (9 Avenue A, drexlers.nyc)

Foot-long hot dogs at Refinery Rooftop

Supersize your July 4 festivities with a foot-long, all-beef hot dog at this midtown rooftop bar. The special comes with avocado relish, bacon, pickled red chilies and a side of kettle chips. Pair yours with a beer or the bar’s signature Frose. ($16, reservations can be made at reservations@ingoodcompany, com, 63 W. 38th St., ingoodcompany.com)

A ginormous Kobe beef burger at Industry Kitchen

Known for dishes like the 24K pizza, which comes topped with gold leaf, it’s no wonder that this South Street Seaport, waterfront restaurant would celebrate the birth of our nation with something as outrageous as a burger delivering 25 pounds of Kobe beef, two bounds of bacon, two pounds of American cheese, one pound of tomato-onion compote and one full head of lettuce, all between halves of a 24-inch brioche bun. You’ll need to bring a big entourage to finish the Revolution Burger. ($150, 70 South St., industry-kitchen.com)

Complimentary cocktails with a one-hour vodka open bar at the Crown Rooftop Bar

Chef Dale Talde’s Chinatown rooftop bar guarantees a good view of the Macy’s fireworks on the East River, so we’d recommend making July Fourth reservations there even without the open bar special. General admission tickets cover an hour of as much vodka as you can drink and one cocktail. ($35 plus a $4 fee, 50 Bowery, thecrownnyc.com)

Red, white and blue vodka slushies at the Bungalow Bar

Make the trek out to the Rockaways on July 4 for panoramic view of Jamaica Bay and a patriotic, boozy slushie at this beachside hideaway. The bar will be offering a red, white and blue Frozen, which tastes citrusy and is prepared with vodka. (377 Beach 92nd St, Queens, ingoodcompany.com)