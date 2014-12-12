Latkes recipe: Fry them up like Mile End for Hanukkah

Eli Sussman of Mile End demonstrates how to make perfectly crispy latkes for Hanukkah.

Start heating your oil, Hanukkah is coming!

The miracle of Hanukkah says that oil burned in the Temple for eight days, making the festival of lights a true celebration of all things oil can do — and that certainly includes deep frying. Latkes, or Eastern European potato pancakes, are easily the best way to celebrate.

Mile End, New York’s cherished Canadian-Jewish deli, fries up some superb latkes each season, topping them with the traditional sour cream and apple sauce, as well as their own whitefish salad.

Chef Eli Sussman demonstrates how to make their crispy potato pancake. When frying, he recommends using a slotted fish spatula for flipping the latkes, to allow grease to drain while cooking.

Try out the recipe at home!

Mile End Latkes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

5 Idaho potatoes, peeled and grated into water

2 large white onions, grated, pressed to remove liquid

1 cup matzo meal

2 eggs

salt

pepper

vegetable oil for frying

Method:

Grate the potatoes into a bowl fill with cold water to avoid oxidation.

Grate the onions into a second bowl. Invert the bowl over a sink and while holdign the onions against the bowl, press to drain excess liquid

Drain the shredded potatoes removing as much liquid as possible

Mix in the matzo meal and the eggs and incorporate fully. If the mix feels very wet, add 1/2 cup matzo meal until it is tacky. Not dry but no excess liquid pooling.

Add 1 tablespoons salt and grind fresh pepper.

Form latke patties that are 1/4 inch think and 2 inches in diameter. Place on a sheet tray and put in the fridge.

In a large frying pan heat vegetable oil over medium heat. The vegetable oil should be 1 inch deep.

Add the latkes to the frying pan and fry 2 minutes each side until a deep golden brown. Using a slotted metal spatula place the latkes on a drying rack or paper towel.