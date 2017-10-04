You've got to be 21+ to enter this amusement park.

A much-anticipated rooftop bar with a rotating antique carousel for seating, a topiary garden, and a miniature putt-putt course featuring gigantic statues of animals in sexually suggestive poses opened for business Wednesday evening, according to a spokeswoman for the nightlife company that designed it.

The TAO Group is calling its Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge an "'urban amusement park'" concept with an adult sensibility." So what exactly does that mean?

Celebrities like "The Blacklist" star Ryan Eggold, and actress and LGBT advocate Laverne Cox found out for themselves at a grand opening party Tuesday evening, the spokeswoman said.

Magic Hour is now open and free to all at 485 Seventh Ave., although hotel guests do get priority access.

