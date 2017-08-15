Moxy Hotel rooftop bar will bring a carousel and miniature putt-putt course to Times Square

Coney Island’s got some competition.

An amusement park-themed rooftop bar with a “carousel” seating area and a miniature putt-putt course featuring life-sized animal statues in “naughty” poses will open atop a new Times Square hotel this September, the company backing the venture said in a news release this week.

Guests taking the elevator from the Moxy Hotel’s lobby to its 10,000-square-foot rooftop will find the spinning carousel to their left and “Foreplay,” the mini golf course, to their right, a spokeswoman for the TAO Group explained. Admission to the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge is free for all, but hotel guests get priority access to the roof with views of the Empire State Building.

After ordering drinks at the physical bar, visitors can lounge in one of the roof’s scattered seating areas or carry their libations in hand while putting.

For those with an appetite, Magic Hour will offer a menu of small plates based on classic state fair foods: think sausage and peppers, lobster rolls and burgers.

Guests who disembark from the carousel and find their heads still spinning from a little too much booze can book one of the hotel’s $99 “crashpads,” also listed on the menu.

The hotel is set to open in early September, and its rooftop carousel is currently under construction, a spokeswoman said.