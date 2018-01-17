It's almost National Popcorn Day.
What better way to celebrate on Friday, Jan. 19, than with the most versatile of snacks?
Sweet or savory, by the bowl or the handful, at the bar or at the movie theater — airy, popped corn kernels are unquestionably addictive.
Here are a few of our favorite varieties in the city:
Distilled's house popcorn with "magic dust"
Roni-Sue's BaCorn
Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels' Cacio e Popcorn
Clinton Hall's Carnival waffles
Pop Karma's Zen Cheddar popcorn
ABC Kitchen's salted caramel ice cream sundae
Desnuda's truffle popcorn
Garrett Popcorn's Garrett Mix
