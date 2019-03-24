New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest eateries and watering holes to debut.

Pastrami Queen

The longtime Jewish deli has added a second Manhattan location. Like the Upper East Side location, the new Times Square joint will serve Jewish staples like corned beef and brisket sandwiches, matzo ball soup and latkes. The outpost will also exclusively offer an all-day breakfast menu with items such as pastrami and eggs and Belgian waffles. Now open daily from 8 a.m.-11 p.m.; Pearl Hotel, 233 W. 49th St., 646-490-8200, pastramiqueen.com

Pepper Lunch

The company behind Ikinari Steak has replaced this midtown location of the Japanese steakhouse chain with a new fast-casual teppan concept – in which diners cook their meat on platters heated to 500 degrees. Pepper Lunch will also focus on steak, as well as “pepper rice” dishes such as beef, eel and bacon and cheese. Now open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; 243 W. 54th St., 917-472-7158, pepperlunch-usa.com

Crown Shy

Chef James Kent (Eleven Madison Park, the Nomad) and Jeff Katz (Del Posto) are behind this FiDi restaurant. Sit in the dining room for views of the open kitchen while you dine on Gruyere fritters and the splurge-y roasted short rib with chimichurri, both of which will likely be all over Instagram. Dining room now open Sun.-Wed. from 5:30-10 p.m., Thurs.-Sat. from 5:30-11 p.m., bar open Sun.-Wed. from 4:45 p.m.-1 a.m., Thurs.-Sat. from 4:45 p.m.-2 a.m.; 70 Pine St., crownshy.nyc

Black Seed Bagels

The bagel chain has crossed the river, opening its fifth New York City location in Brooklyn Heights. Find its wood-fired bagels and sandwiches, including collabs like this month’s meatloaf bagel sandwich with New Orleans’ Turkey and the Wolf. Pastries and Stumptown coffee are also on offer. A sixth location of the shop is also slated to open later this year at 30 Rock. Now open daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; 123 Court St., Brooklyn Heights, 646-915-1500, blackseedbagels.com