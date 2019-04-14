LATEST PAPER
New NYC restaurants include Marie Blachère, I Love Panzerotti and more

Smorgasburg has also debuted a third outpost.

French bakery Marie Blachère has landed in NYC. Photo Credit: Marie Blachère

By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness
New restaurants seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest eateries to debut.

Marie Blachère

The 15-year-old French bakery chain has made its New York City debut in the West Village. Find croissants, pain au chocolat, tartelettes and baguette sandwiches, along with muffins and wraps. Enjoy in the bakery or, soon, at the bakery's outdoor seating. Now open daily from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; 301/303 Sixth Ave., marie-blachere.com

I Love Panzerotti

Fans of the Southern Italian street food panzerotti have a new spot to get their fix. This West Village eatery specializes in the crescent-shaped, deep-fried turnover. There are about 15 different varieties on the menu, including sweet options like Nutella with ricotta cheese and S’mores, along with fries and salads. Now open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; 220 Varick St., ilovepanzerotti.com

Osteria at Avena Downtown

Avena Downtown has some company. Husband-and-wife team Roberto and Giselle Deiaco have opened a new spot next door to their months-old Greenwich Village Italian restaurant, in the former Da Silvano space. Osteria features more Italian fare, including pizza, housemade pastas and a whole-roasted suckling pig. Head to the aperitivo hour (weekdays, 4:30-7:30 p.m.) for free bar snacks and deals on Aperol Spritzes and Negronis. Now open daily from 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m.; 260 Sixth Ave., 212-505-9252 

Smorgasburg WTC

Following a three-day trial run in November, the latest Smorgasburg outpost has debuted downtown on the World Trade Center campus. Some 25 food vendors at the outdoor food market include Smorgasburg regulars such as Big Mozz, Red Hook Lobster Pound and Jianbing, as well as newcomer Nansense. The new location joins the weekend markets in Williamsburg and Prospect Park. Now running Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. through Oct. 25; Oculus Plaza, Fulton Street between Church and Greenwich streets, smorgasburg.com

Meredith

Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books.

