Eat and Drink New NYC restaurants include Marie Blachère, I Love Panzerotti and more Smorgasburg has also debuted a third outpost. French bakery Marie Blachère has landed in NYC. Photo Credit: Marie Blachère Updated April 14, 2019 4:27 PM New restaurants seem to open every day in New York City. Here's a look at some of the latest eateries to debut. Marie Blachère The 15-year-old French bakery chain has made its New York City debut in the West Village. Find croissants, pain au chocolat, tartelettes and baguette sandwiches, along with muffins and wraps. Enjoy in the bakery or, soon, at the bakery's outdoor seating. Now open daily from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; 301/303 Sixth Ave., marie-blachere.com I Love Panzerotti Fans of the Southern Italian street food panzerotti have a new spot to get their fix. This West Village eatery specializes in the crescent-shaped, deep-fried turnover. There are about 15 different varieties on the menu, including sweet options like Nutella with ricotta cheese and S'mores, along with fries and salads. Now open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; 220 Varick St., ilovepanzerotti.com Osteria at Avena Downtown Avena Downtown has some company. Husband-and-wife team Roberto and Giselle Deiaco have opened a new spot next door to their months-old Greenwich Village Italian restaurant, in the former Da Silvano space. Osteria features more Italian fare, including pizza, housemade pastas and a whole-roasted suckling pig. Head to the aperitivo hour (weekdays, 4:30-7:30 p.m.) for free bar snacks and deals on Aperol Spritzes and Negronis. Now open daily from 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m.; 260 Sixth Ave., 212-505-9252 Smorgasburg WTC Following a three-day trial run in November, the latest Smorgasburg outpost has debuted downtown on the World Trade Center campus. Some 25 food vendors at the outdoor food market include Smorgasburg regulars such as Big Mozz, Red Hook Lobster Pound and Jianbing, as well as newcomer Nansense. The new location joins the weekend markets in Williamsburg and Prospect Park. Now running Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. through Oct. 25; Oculus Plaza, Fulton Street between Church and Greenwich streets, smorgasburg.com