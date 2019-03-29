Eat and Drink Smorgasburg's new Brooklyn vendors cooking up Hawaiian dumplings, soufflé pancakes, more The outdoor food market returns on April 6 to East River State Park. Amazeballs shows off its meatball sandwich on Thursday at Atlantic Terminal as Smorgasburg introduced its new vendors for the 2019 season. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner By Nicholas Loffredo nicholas.loffredo@amny.com Updated March 29, 2019 2:25 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Smorgasburg will mark its ninth edition in Brooklyn with 25 new vendors offering eats as diverse as soufflé pancakes, Nordic sandwiches and pizza cupcakes. The outdoor food market will welcome the hungry and gastronomically curious from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends starting April 6. One hundred vendors will be available at the Saturday installment at East River State Park, and 80 stalls will be slinging food at Prospect Park on Sundays. Smorgasburg also will expand this year to include a smaller market in the Financial District, starting April 12. Twenty-five vendors, including Big Mozz, Destination Dumplings and Red Hook Lobster Pound, will cook from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fulton Street, between Church and Greenwich streets. Smorgasburg's new Brooklyn vendors include: 10below Thai rolled ice cream. Amazeballs Meatballs and special sauces from former NFL player Derrell Smith. The Better Pop (Saturday only) A kombucha Popsicle in flavors like piña colada, blueberry, strawberry and more. The Blue Chicken A sous vide chicken sandwich topped with charred poblano spicy mayo. Borrachito Handmade tortillas form the base for brisket barbacoa and the "pork bomb" and burrata with jalapeño and cilantro chimichurri. Chofi Familia (Saturday only) Birria, a spicy stew from Mexico. Crack’d Egg sandwiches based on Japanese tamagoyaki. Fluffies Thick soufflé pancakes inspired by the fluffy versions found in Asia. Flying V Poutine (Saturday only) Offering poutine, peameal bacon and Montreal smoked meats. Gourmet by Nuno Portuguese sandwiches. Jing Fong Cantonese dim sum. Kochin Frozen desserts inspired by the flavors of Southeast Asia. La Tropikitchen Colombian snacks and housemade sauces. Millers and Makers (Saturday only) Breads, cookies and more made from freshly milled flour. Muzzles (Saturday only) A hybrid dumpling-burger known as a "maulstasche" that originated in southern Germany. Nansense Afghan comfort food. Petisco Brazuca Brazilian snack foods based on coxinha, a chicken leg — shaped dough filled with shredded chicken, battered and fried. The Pizza Cupcake (Saturday only) Two-bite pizzas baked in the shape of a cupcake. Sons of Thunder Hawaiian- and California-inspired cuisine focusing on poke. Tojo’s Kitchen Japanese Miyazaki black wagyu. Tori-San Japanese Fried Chicken Gyoza-stuffed boneless fried chicken wings and more. Smør The open-faced Nordic sandwich smørrebrød, consisting of sprouted rye bread topped with pickled herring, creme fraiche, shallots and capers. Vayalo Cocina (Saturday only) Venezuelan dishes, including arepas, perros calientes and more. Wonton Tiva (Saturday only) Hawaiian dumplings. Yumpling A "hot chicken" version of the Taiwanese chicken steak plus housemade bubble tea. By Nicholas Loffredo nicholas.loffredo@amny.com Nicholas Loffredo joined amNY.com in January 2018 as deputy editor. He's worked as a digital editor, analyst and reporter with experience at Newsweek, the Staten Island Advance and Patch.com. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.