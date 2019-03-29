Smorgasburg will mark its ninth edition in Brooklyn with 25 new vendors offering eats as diverse as soufflé pancakes, Nordic sandwiches and pizza cupcakes.

The outdoor food market will welcome the hungry and gastronomically curious from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends starting April 6. One hundred vendors will be available at the Saturday installment at East River State Park, and 80 stalls will be slinging food at Prospect Park on Sundays.

Smorgasburg also will expand this year to include a smaller market in the Financial District, starting April 12. Twenty-five vendors, including Big Mozz, Destination Dumplings and Red Hook Lobster Pound, will cook from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fulton Street, between Church and Greenwich streets.

Smorgasburg's new Brooklyn vendors include:

10below

Thai rolled ice cream.

Amazeballs

Meatballs and special sauces from former NFL player Derrell Smith.

The Better Pop (Saturday only)

A kombucha Popsicle in flavors like piña colada, blueberry, strawberry and more.

The Blue Chicken

A sous vide chicken sandwich topped with charred poblano spicy mayo.

Borrachito

Handmade tortillas form the base for brisket barbacoa and the "pork bomb" and burrata with jalapeño and cilantro chimichurri.

Chofi Familia (Saturday only)

Birria, a spicy stew from Mexico.

Crack’d

Egg sandwiches based on Japanese tamagoyaki.

Fluffies

Thick soufflé pancakes inspired by the fluffy versions found in Asia.

Flying V Poutine (Saturday only)

Offering poutine, peameal bacon and Montreal smoked meats.

Gourmet by Nuno

Portuguese sandwiches.

Jing Fong

Cantonese dim sum.

Kochin

Frozen desserts inspired by the flavors of Southeast Asia.

La Tropikitchen

Colombian snacks and housemade sauces.

Millers and Makers (Saturday only)

Breads, cookies and more made from freshly milled flour.

Muzzles (Saturday only)

A hybrid dumpling-burger known as a "maulstasche" that originated in southern Germany.

Nansense

Afghan comfort food.

Petisco Brazuca

Brazilian snack foods based on coxinha, a chicken leg — shaped dough filled with shredded chicken, battered and fried.

The Pizza Cupcake (Saturday only)

Two-bite pizzas baked in the shape of a cupcake.

Sons of Thunder

Hawaiian- and California-inspired cuisine focusing on poke.

Tojo’s Kitchen

Japanese Miyazaki black wagyu.

Tori-San Japanese Fried Chicken

Gyoza-stuffed boneless fried chicken wings and more.

Smør

The open-faced Nordic sandwich smørrebrød, consisting of sprouted rye bread topped with pickled herring, creme fraiche, shallots and capers.

Vayalo Cocina (Saturday only)

Venezuelan dishes, including arepas, perros calientes and more.

Wonton Tiva (Saturday only)

Hawaiian dumplings.

Yumpling

A "hot chicken" version of the Taiwanese chicken steak plus housemade bubble tea.