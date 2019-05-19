LATEST PAPER
New NYC restaurants and bars include The Fulton, The Lookup

Plus check out all the dining and drinking options at the new TWA Hotel.

The Fulton focuses on seafood.

The Fulton focuses on seafood. Photo Credit: Robert Bredvad

By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness
New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

The Fulton

The Seaport District’s Pier 17 has debuted the first in a string of new concepts from top restaurateurs. Jean-Georges Vongerichten presents a seafood-focused menu, from a raw bar to striped bass crudo and longevity noodles with glazed lobster, accompanied by views of the East River. The bi-level restaurant will be joined by concepts from David Chang and Andrew Carmellini at Pier 17. Now open Mon.-Thurs. from 5:30-10:30 p.m., Fri.-Sat. from 5:30-11 p.m., Sun. from 5:30-10 p.m. (lunch and weekend brunch to follow); Pier 17, 89 South St., 212-838-1200, thefulton.nyc

The Lookup

Midtown has a new rooftop bar, this one from the couple behind Black Tap Craft Beer & Burgers, of “CrazyShake” fame. The menu here is similarly playful, with bar bites like seasoned popcorn, rosé-infused Meyer lemon shrimp cocktail and Dippin’ Dots. Pamela Wiznitzer (Seamstress, The Dead Rabbit) leads the beverage program. Now open Mon.-Fri. from 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Sat.-Sun. from noon-11 p.m.; 45 W. 35th St., 212-279-3535, thelookuprooftop.com

TWA Hotel

Should you find yourself at JFK, this throwback hotel is home to some of the buzziest openings in the city. They include the Paris Café, a new restaurant from Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and three bars from Gerber Group: lobby bar The Sunken Lounge, The Pool Bar & Observation Deck (a year-round rooftop infinity pool), and Connie, a renovated 1958 Lockheed Constellation L-1649A Starliner plane. Hours vary; JFK Airport, Jamaica, twahotel.com

Roey’s

Restaurateur Carlos Suarez (Rosemary’s) has flipped his West Village pizzeria Rosemary’s Pizza into this all-day Italian cafe. In addition to wood-fired pizza, find a take-away counter, morning coffee bar and evening aperitivo bar. Now open Mon.-Thurs. from 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri. from 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Sat. from 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Sun. from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; 1 Perry St., 646-864-1200, roeysnyc.com

Meredith Deliso

Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books.

