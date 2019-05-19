New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

The Fulton

The Seaport District’s Pier 17 has debuted the first in a string of new concepts from top restaurateurs. Jean-Georges Vongerichten presents a seafood-focused menu, from a raw bar to striped bass crudo and longevity noodles with glazed lobster, accompanied by views of the East River. The bi-level restaurant will be joined by concepts from David Chang and Andrew Carmellini at Pier 17. Now open Mon.-Thurs. from 5:30-10:30 p.m., Fri.-Sat. from 5:30-11 p.m., Sun. from 5:30-10 p.m. (lunch and weekend brunch to follow); Pier 17, 89 South St., 212-838-1200, thefulton.nyc

The Lookup

Midtown has a new rooftop bar, this one from the couple behind Black Tap Craft Beer & Burgers, of “CrazyShake” fame. The menu here is similarly playful, with bar bites like seasoned popcorn, rosé-infused Meyer lemon shrimp cocktail and Dippin’ Dots. Pamela Wiznitzer (Seamstress, The Dead Rabbit) leads the beverage program. Now open Mon.-Fri. from 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Sat.-Sun. from noon-11 p.m.; 45 W. 35th St., 212-279-3535, thelookuprooftop.com

TWA Hotel

Should you find yourself at JFK, this throwback hotel is home to some of the buzziest openings in the city. They include the Paris Café, a new restaurant from Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and three bars from Gerber Group: lobby bar The Sunken Lounge, The Pool Bar & Observation Deck (a year-round rooftop infinity pool), and Connie, a renovated 1958 Lockheed Constellation L-1649A Starliner plane. Hours vary; JFK Airport, Jamaica, twahotel.com

Roey’s

Restaurateur Carlos Suarez (Rosemary’s) has flipped his West Village pizzeria Rosemary’s Pizza into this all-day Italian cafe. In addition to wood-fired pizza, find a take-away counter, morning coffee bar and evening aperitivo bar. Now open Mon.-Thurs. from 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri. from 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Sat. from 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Sun. from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; 1 Perry St., 646-864-1200, roeysnyc.com