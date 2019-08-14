New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Paloma at Hotel Hendricks

The flavors of Latin America come to life in New York City’s Hotel Hendricks. Chef PJ Calapa, of Scampi and The Spaniard, curated the Hotel’s new restaurant, Paloma. Fusing together the spices and flavors of Mexico, Argentina and Peru, the menu includes items such as short rib al pastor, Peruvian chicken and rice, Argentine beef carpaccio and more. They animal print- and Murano glass-filled restaurant also offers shareable cocktails, a barrio-style back patio with fountains and a custom Inca mural, and a daytime grab-and-go concept at the bar during the day. The bar is now open daily from 5-11 p.m. and dinner is available from Sun.-Wed. from 5-10 p.m. and Thurs.-Sat. from 5-11 p.m. Breakfast is also available Sun.-Sat. from 6:30-10 a.m.; 25 W. 38th St., Midtown, hotelhendricksny.com/manhattan-restaurant

D’antan

Immerse yourself in the cultural ambience of Italy’s Piedmont region with one of Brooklyn’s newest dining experiences. D’antan is an authentic Italian restaurant focusing on traditional Piedmont region recipes and natural wines. Accompanying more than 100 Italian wines is a menu consisting of appetizers like grilled octopus and grilled artichokes, homemade pastas like tajarin with fresh black truffle and gnocchi with truffle burrata, and various desserts. Guests can watch the chef prepare meals through the open kitchen and listen to live jazz on Thursdays. Now open Mon. and Wed.-Fri. from 5 p.m.- midnight, Sat. from 10:30 a.m. — midnight, and Sun. from 10:30 a.m.- 11 p.m.; 858 Bergen St., Prospect Heights, dantanbk.com

The Stayton Room

The jazz age is now the new age at the Lexington Hotel. The hotel’s new bar, The Stayton Room, has a Roaring '20s environment crafted with glamorous décor, cocktails, and a touch of history. The bar itself is named after anti-Prohibition activist William Stayton who helped repeal the 18th Amendment. The menu includes classic concoctions like Manhattans and sidecars, seasonal drinks like rhubarb spritz, and wine, beer, and plenty of spirits. The Stayton Room also has food available, including duck confit quesadilla, shrimp cocktail, dips and a classic buffet breakfast in the mornings. Now open daily from 4 p.m.-midnight, breakfast is available Mon.-Fri. from 6:30-9:30 a.m. and weekends and holidays from 7-10 a.m.; 140 E. 48th St., Midtown, thestaytonroomnyc.com

Cremini’s

On a mission to bring an Italian culinary tradition of the Le Marche region to New York City, husband and wife Riccardo Massetti and Elena Salati have opened their first restaurant, Cremini’s. Dedicated to welcoming guests into an Italian home, the bistro is designed to host exhibits, poetry readings, cooking classes and intimate concerts to amplify the dining experience. The menu features fried stuffed olives, fried custard cream, meat and cheese plates, fried fettuccine and minced meat balls and more. Now open Mon.-Fri. from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sat.-Sun. from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; 521 Court St., Carroll Gardens, creminis.com

Taco Dumbo

Who says taco Tuesday can’t be every day? Taco Dumbo has opened their new location in SoHo, complete with a tropical vacation feel that includes surfboards, neon lights, beach chairs, a tiki bar, and plenty of greenery. Herbivores and carnivores alike will be able to taco bout this spot for months to come. The menu includes vegan and meat taco options, nori tacos, fresh guacamole, rice bowls, soft serve and plenty of beer, wine, and cocktails. Now open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; 56 Spring St., SoHo, tacodumbo.com/soho

Omakase Room by Maaser

Garnering fresh ingredients and fish imported from Japan, owners and chefs Chunyu Chen and Peter Lin have opened a new West Village sushi spot for all seafood enthusiasts. Most of the fish used for the menu comes directly from Tokyo and the owners dub these ingredients as “quite literally the finest available anywhere in the world.” The Edomae style tasting menu — which traditionally involves treating the fish by cooking or curing the meat — offers 12-piece courses for $75 and 17-piece courses for $115. Now open for lunch Tues.-Sat. from noon-3 p.m. and dinner Tues.-Thurs. from 5-10 p.m. and Fri.-Sat. from 5-11 p.m.; 321 Bleecker St., West Village, omakaseroombymaaser.com