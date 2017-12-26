Chances are you'll be needing two things when you wake up on New Year's Day: an ample breakfast and some hair of the dog.

As usual, brunch will be there to save you from a 12-hour hungover stupor. Some of your favorite weekend haunts will be inevitably closed for the holiday, but consider it a New Year's resolution to branch out and try something unfamiliar. You won't lack options; plenty of restaurants are inviting New Yorkers to enjoy their first meal of 2018 with them.

Whether you're trying to recover from the night before, keep the party going or set a better precedent for the new year than ordering a breakfast sandwich from the bodega down the block on Seamless, one of the brunch spots below will meet your needs.

Empire Diner

Diners make us feel cozy inside, even when the food is a step up from the usual Western omelettes and cheeseburgers. Get the soft scrambled eggs with parmesan, cracked black pepper and speck ($13), and a special holiday bloody mary at Empire Diner in Chelsea. (210 Tenth Ave., Manhattan, empire-diner.com) (Credit: Empire Diner)

Good Enough to Eat

Get comfortable with comfort foods at Good Enough to Eat on New Year's Day. This Upper West Side American home-cooking spot is offering its usual brunch menu, and we're betting the mac 'n' cheese ($13.50), baked with three kinds of cheese, will catch your eye. Add a bacon-accented bloody mary for $12. (520 Columbus Ave., Manhattan, goodenoughtoeat.com) (Credit: Good Enough to Eat)

Zen Taco

What better day to roll out a new brunch menu than the first day of the new year? Zen Taco's Latin-Asian fusion take on the weekend meal include Mexi-tatertots ($13.90), enticing tater tots dressed in cheese dip, pico de gallo and a fried egg. It may be a gimmick, but we're excited about the $13 popsicle cocktails, including a tequila bloody mary served with an avocado tortilla pop. (522 Columbus Ave., Manhattan, zentacousa.com) (Credit: Zen Taco)

Bedford & Co.

Mix your mimosa to your own taste on New Year's Day. As part of the $29 prix-fixe brunch deal at Bedford & Co. in Midtown East, a waiter will bring a bottle of champagne and three juices directly to your table. (118 E. 40th St., Manhattan, bedfordandco.com) (Credit: Bedford & Co.)

Evelina

You can't go wrong with eggs Benedict for brunch. Evelina in Fort Greene takes the dish to the next level with brioche, burrata, prosciutto and shaved truffle ($15). Wash it down with a glass of prosecco and a mug of Italian hot chocolate. (211 Dekalb Ave., Brooklyn, evelinabk.com) (Credit: Evelina)

Saxon + Parole

Recover from one too many flutes of New Year's Eve champagne by hitting up Saxon + Parole's do-it-yourself bloody mary bar ($14) and scarfing down a BLT with avocado and smoked paprika mayo ($15). (316 Bowery, Manhattan, saxonandparole.com) (Credit: Saxon + Parole)

Dante

New Year's Day is the perfect time to order Dante's All-Day Bloody Mary, which the bar seasons with fennel salt and garnishes with pickles. Pair the cocktail with an Italian-influenced brunch dish, like burrata with sea salt, honeycomb, cranberries and pecan sourdough ($12), or a sourdough flatbread, like the one that comes with pancetta, tomato, mozzarella, basil and soft-poached egg ($14). (79-81 Macdougal St., Manhattan, dante-nyc.com) (Credit: Dante)

Little Frog

New Year's Day is the perfect time to order this chic French bistro's hangover platter ($25). Recover in style with a cornucopia of brunch foods: eggs Benedict served on a Swedish potato pancake, boudin sausage, grilled steak, breakfast sausage, Vermont bacon, an egg en cocotte, a jalapeño grilled cheese sandwich and a side of papas bravas. Throw in a mimosa or Bellini for $12 extra. (322 E. 86th St., Manhattan, littlefrognyc.com) (Credit: Little Frog)

TESSA

Wake up with this Mediterranean tavern's "ultimate breakfast sandwich," an English muffin topped with chicken sausage, a mini omelette, oven-dried tomato, Gruyère cheese, harissa aioli and mixed greens ($16). We also recommend the "basket full of goodies" for the table, which comes with house-made pastries like chocolate brioche and cinnamon buns ($15). When you're done with your meal, head over to the nearby American Museum of Natural History for a look at the mummies exhibition before it closes on Jan. 7. (349 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan, tessanyc.com) (Credit: TESSA)

Añejo

This Mexican restaurant is serving a $29 prix-fixe, boozy brunch at both its locations, but the TriBeCa edition is generously offering bottomless mimosas, sangrias and bloody marias. (At Hell's Kitchen, they'll top you off after three drinks.) Entrée options include savory chicken chilaquiles and sweet blueberry corn pancakes. (668 10th Ave. and 301 Church St., Manhattan, anejonyc.com) (Credit: Anejo)