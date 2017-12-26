Chances are you'll be needing two things when you wake up on New Year's Day: an ample breakfast and some hair of the dog.

As usual, brunch will be there to save you from a 12-hour hungover stupor. Some of your favorite weekend haunts will be inevitably closed for the holiday, but consider it a New Year's resolution to branch out and try something unfamiliar. You won't lack options; plenty of restaurants are inviting New Yorkers to enjoy their first meal of 2018 with them.

Whether you're trying to recover from the night before, keep the party going or set a better precedent for the new year than ordering a breakfast sandwich from the bodega down the block on Seamless, one of the brunch spots below will meet your needs.