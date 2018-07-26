Restaurant Week may be Manhattan-centric but that doesn’t mean that eateries in the outer boroughs are entirely skipping the nearly three-week long promotion.

The foodie celebration, which offers prix-fixe two-course lunches ($26) and three-course dinners ($42), is embraced by more than 380 restaurants around the city, although only 14 can be found in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and the Bronx.

So if you want to avoid the city rush, head to one of the following eateries until Aug. 17. You can find links to menus and the restaurants involved here.

Brooklyn

New American at Harvey

The New American bistro at the Williamsburg Hotel is pulling from its regular menu as well as creating special offerings for Restaurant Week, with favorites like steak tartare and yellow tomato gazpacho offered as appetizers, as well as its roastedchicken and wood fire roasted monkfish among the entrees. (96 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg, 718-362-8100)

Slice of history at Benchmark

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This Park Slope new American eatery is a former icehouse and way station for goods that were transported on the Gowanus Canal from the 1920s to 1940s. Today, it serves everything from gnocchi to cod to New York strip steak in a rustic dining room. (339 2nd St., Park Slope, 718-965-7040)

Asian fusion at Talde

This colorful Asian-American restaurant serves inventive dishes from Chef Dale Talde, a “Top Chef” alumnus and son of Filipino immigrants. Try the crispy oyster and bacon pad thai (pictured) or General Talde’s fried chicken while admiring the mahogany wood carvings adorning the walls. (369 7th Ave., Park Slope, 347-916-0031)

French meets Korean at Brasserie Seoul

As its name suggests, Brasserie Seoul combines classic French cooking with Korean flavors. If you’re feeling French, try the beef bourguignon with mushrooms, potatoes, carrots and red wine sauce. If Korean is more to your taste, go for the gounchunjang BBQ steak. (300 Schermerhorn St., Boerum Hill, 718-330-1099)

Buttermilk Channel comfort food

Named for the strait between Brooklyn and Governors Island, Buttermilk Channel has no shortage of buttermilk-themed dishes. There’s buttermilk ricotta at lunch and dinner, a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich for lunch, and buttermilk fried chicken with cheddar waffles for dinner. Come any time of day for your share of dairy-based treats. (524 Court St., Carroll Gardens, 718-852-8490)

Steak frites at French Louie

The steak frites is the star of the show at French Louie, Buttermilk Channel’s sister restaurant, a bistro owned by Doug Crowell and Ryan Angulo. For lunch, try the lamb sauage. And chilled green pea soup is a starter option no matter what the mealtime. (320 Atlantic Ave., Boerum Hill, 718-935-1200)

A taste of southern Italy at Leuca

Chef Anthony Rico and pastry chef Jason Casey serve southern Italy-inspired dishes at this Williamsburg restaurant just a block from McCarren Park. Try the local fish with sweet corn ragu and charred tomato condiment, or the chicken Milanese with wild arugula and shaved parmigiano. (111 North 12th St., Williamsburg, 708-581-5900)

Italian comfort at Barano

Named after the Italian town where Chef Albert Di Meglio’s grandmother was born, Barano serves Italian food cooked in a wood-fired oven. Go for comfort food like pork ragu with fava beans, or pizza with eggs and pork cheek; starters include octopus with mint pesto and pickled radish. (26 Broadway, Williamsburg, 347-987-4500)

Yellow Magnolia Café at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

After a stroll through the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, head to Yellow Magnolia Café, the garden’s locally-sourced eatery. Come for lunch and the blue corn tortilla tacos with hen of the woods or fish, or go for the yellow magnolia fried chicken with wild rice, collard green slaw and habanero honey. Admission to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is required for entry. (990 Washington Ave., Prospect Park, 718-307-7136)

Something for everyone at Greenhouse Cafe

With 11 entrees for lunch 18 at dinner, this Bay Ridge eatery has something for everyone. Come at dinnertime for the grilled 10-ounce filet mignon or the Dijon-crusted rack of lamb, and finish off the meal with a brownie, cake or ice cream. (7717 3rd Ave., Bay Ridge, 718-833-8200)

Queens

All about the beef at Meet the Meat

Vegetarians beware: Meet the Meat is all about meat. Start off with seafood like crab cakes, mussels or clams, and then switch over to land for New York strip steak, filet mignon, lamb chops or chicken. Every entrée comes with mashed potatoes, strings beans and sautéed shaved carrots. (23-92 21st St., Astoria, 917-832-7984)

Waterfront dining at Maiella

This elegant Italian eatery offers waterfront views and sits at the base of the iconic Pepsi sign at Gantry State Park. The vibe isn’t all the Long Island City restaurant has going for it, however. Restaurant Week offerings include a choice among three antipasto, including gamberoni alla griglia (grilled white shrimp salad), and four entrees, including gnocchi al tartufo estivo, its housemade ricotta gnocchi tossed with white truffle cream sauce. (4610 Center Blvd., Long Island City, 718-606-1770)

Bronx

Artie’s Steak

& Seafood on City Island

Spiros Chagares’ Zagat-rated City Island restaurant is lit by big copper lamps inside and by an old-fashioned neon sign outside. For lunch, try the grilled shrimp and calamari salad, or for dinner, choose the crisp Long Island duckling with grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes and an apricot ginger glaze. (394 City Island Ave., City Island, 718-885-9885)

Staten Island

Entertainment and dinner at Lorenzo’s Restaurant

Visit Lorenzo’s on Staten Island and enjoy Italian-American fare alongside live entertainment in the Hilton Garden Inn. The dinner menu features slow roasted pork osso bucco with Brussels sprouts and whipped potatoes, as well as a seafood lover’s delight — egg fettuccini pasta with lobster meat, summer squash and grape tomatoes. (1100 South Avenue, Staten Island, 718-477-2400)