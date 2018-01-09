Make your reservations now.

It's (almost) time again for that nearly three-week-long promotion featuring three-course lunches ($29) and dinners ($42) at some of the city's best restaurants — more than 375 — spanning 31 types of cuisines and 42 neighborhoods, according to NYC & Co., New York's tourism marketing arm. Dining deals launch on Jan. 22 and last through Feb. 9.

As usual, restaurants aren't offering their prix fixe menus on Saturdays, and some choose not to participate on Sundays, either. You can find links to menus and the restaurants involved here, but check out our picks for some of the most enticing deals below.