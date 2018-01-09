Make your reservations now.

It's (almost) time again for that nearly three-week-long promotion featuring three-course lunches ($29) and dinners ($42) at some of the city's best restaurants — more than 375 — spanning 31 types of cuisines and 42 neighborhoods, according to NYC & Co., New York's tourism marketing arm. Dining deals launch on Jan. 22 and last through Feb. 9.

As usual, restaurants aren't offering their prix fixe menus on Saturdays, and some choose not to participate on Sundays, either. You can find links to menus and the restaurants involved here, but check out our picks for some of the most enticing deals below.

Modern Israeli cooking at Green Fig

Restaurant Week comes just in time for diners to try Green Fig's new menu, courtesy of its new chef Yuval Litmanovich. Litmanovich joins the kitchen straight from Tel Aviv, and he's cooking dishes like kebab in tribute to his favorite market there; branzino with a fennel, lemon and burnt eggplant cream and imported labaneh, or strained yogurt (pictured); and, for dessert, brandied quince with mascarpone and celery seed crumble. 570 Tenth Ave., Hell's Kitchen, onfournyc.com (Credit: Green Fig)

A plat du jour at Le Coq Rico

You'll want to check the dish of the day menu at this fowl-focused French bistro before making your Restaurant Week lunch reservation. (On Tuesdays, for example, the plat du jour is the pictured coq au vin with egg tagliatelle.) Start off your midday meal with a butternut and citrus soup with fresh cow cheese, and complete it with the unique ile flottante, or "floating island." This French dessert comes with a mound of meringue drifting on crème anglaise. 30 E. 20th St., Flatiron district, lecoqriconyc.com (Credit: Le Coq Rico)

David Burke's modern American cuisine at Tavern62

Start your meal with the signature candied bacon served on a clothesline (and worth the extra $4). For entrees, your options include sea scallop and butternut ravioli with mushrooms, fennel and pomegranate, and roasted duck breast with duck and foie gras pie, blackberry and sweet potato vanilla purée (pictured). Go halfsies with your dining companion to get the cheesecake lollipop tree, topped off with bubble gum whipped cream, for dessert. 135 E. 62nd St., Upper East Side, tavern62.com (Credit: Tavern62)

Duck egg crème brûlée at Charlie Palmer at The Knick

Chef Charlie Palmer is serving dessert (pictured) with blood orange sorbet at his restaurant tucked into the corner of the fourth floor of the Knickerbocker Hotel. Take in views of Broadway and 42nd Street while dining on potato soup with smoked trout, radishes and a dash of rosemary oil and house-made tagliatelle pasta with king oyster mushrooms, tarragon and aged pecorino. 6 Times Square, midtown, charliepalmer.com (Credit: Charlie Palmer at the Knick)

Red meat two ways at Charlie Palmer Steak New York

The American steakhouse at the Archer Hotel is leaning into beef this Restaurant Week. For lunch or dinner, order the short rib agnolotti covered in truffle cream sauce and parmesan (pictured); the hanger steak accompanied by mashed potatoes, broccoli and red peppers (you have to get your veggies in somehow); and the signature CP brownie, dressed up with candied walnuts, vanilla ice cream and salted caramel. 42 W. 38th St., midtown, charliepalmersteak.com (Credit: Paul Wagtouicz)

American standards at Delmonico's Restaurant

This old-school steakhouse, in business since 1837, is giving you the opportunity to try its legendary dishes for lunch and dinner. Order the Lobster Newburg -- invented here and made with butter, cream, cognac, sherry, eggs, and cayenne pepper -- as an appetizer or entree, and it will cost you extra. For dessert, a $6 supplement gets you the classic baked Alaska, an impressive walnut cake topped with banana gelato and encased in a meringue igloo (pictured). Featured wines are $42 a bottle, $12 a glass. 56 Beaver St., Financial District, delmonicosrestaurant.com (Credit: Paul Wagtouicz)

Mediterranean seafood at Limani

Head to Rockefeller Center for a Greek midday or evening meal that will satisfy, but not stuff you. If you're doing lunch, kick things off with a plate of grilled fresh scallops (pictured) garnished with citrus and olive oil, then advance to a tuna burger served with white radish salad and fried shredded zucchini. Round off your meal with a slice of karidopita, a syrup-soaked Greek walnut cake. 45 Rockefeller Plaza, midtown, limani.com (Credit: Limani)

Eclectic global eats (and brisket bao) at Vandal

On Vandal's Restaurant Week dinner menu, you can expect takes from chef Chris Santos -- of "Chopped" fame -- on street food from around the world. Options this winter at the part-restaurant, part-lounge include an open-faced crispy bao stuffed with brisket; prime skirt steak with Chinese sausage fried rice, a sunny side-up egg, scallions and chili; "Old School Chicken Parm"; and churros with spicy chocolate. 199 Bowery, Lower East Side, vandalnewyork.com (Credit: Vandal)

Ethnic small plates at The Stanton Social

Another Santos production, Stanton Social hosts a shared plate menu in a three-level space that's both restaurant and lounge. For a weekday or Sunday dinner, try hard-shell fish tacos topped with avocado and a spicy mango relish, a flatbread BLT (lamb bacon, za'atar spiced labneh cheese and pickled tomato on house-made naan) and doughnuts elevated with caramel, chocolate and berry dipping sauces. 99 Stanton St., Lower East Side, stantonsocial.com (Credit: Stanton Social)

A classic steakhouse meal at Del Frisco's

For lunch at this three-story restaurant with views of Sixth Avenue and Rockefeller Center, we recommend the lobster bisque. (Get your money's worth, we say). Continue with the 6-ounce filet mignon (pictured) and finish with the strawberry cheesecake.1221 Sixth Ave., midtown west, delfriscos.com (Credit: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House New York)

Pan-Asian fare at Tao Downtown

Eat dinner in the company of a larger-than-life statue of Quan Yin, the goddess of mercy, at this subterranean restaurant downtown. Your choice of appetizers includes hot and sour soup and spicy tuna on crispy rice, and entrees include a sushi platter (pictured) and shrimp pad thai. Try the banana pudding parfait for dessert. 92 Ninth Ave., Chelsea, taodowntown.com (Credit: Lily Hope Wokin)

East-meets-West dining at Morimoto NY

Head to Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto's eponymous restaurant to snag a great lunch deal: Each meal comes with miso soup, suribachi sesame mixed green salad and cucumber pickles. Entrees on the menu include a sushi combo, a veggie bibimbap prepared tableside and the Morimoto dry-aged burger with miso Russian dressing, sake kasu soba ale cheese and soy-ginger shiitakes on a homemade nori bun (pictured). The eatery's drink specials are made with ingredients such as lychee and matcha. 88 10th Ave., Meatpacking District, morimotonyc.com (Credit: Paulo Salud Photography)