Embrace gorgeous warm-weather days by super-sizing where you enjoy that cocktail or meal. This city you call home is filled with rooftop bars and restaurants and, people, 'tis the season.

While others are paying for sweet city views via observation decks, you'll be overlooking NYC for the price of a beverage — or at least leaving with a full belly.

Enjoy, and don't forget to take a sky-high selfie.

McCarren Hotel & Pool

This rooftop bar is the perfect spot if you like views: With the East River and Manhattan on one side and McCarren Park on the other, there's a lot to see. The menu features craft cocktails made with local spirits as well as small plates. A retractable roof keeps the spot open all year long. 160 N. 12th St., Brooklyn, mccarrenhotel.com, 718-218-7500 (Credit: McCarren Rooftop)

Ides at the Wythe Hotel

The Ides is a hotel bar, but it's a hotel bar in Williamsburg, so the clientele is a little bit more hipster artist than hedge fund manager. It's located on the roof of the Wythe Hotel, and offers sweeping views of the east side of Manhattan and the East River. If you want to hang out in Williamsburg, but above the fray, this is the place for you. 80 Wythe St., Brooklyn, wythehotel.com/the-ides, 718-460-8006 (Credit: The Wythe Hotel)

Kimoto Rooftop

Kimoto marked the opening of the city's first Asian rooftop beer garden when it arrived in 2015. Bar snacks include Asian riffs on American favorites like togarashi fries and bulgogi cheesesteak. Chase your eats down with over 20 varieties of craft beers as well as unique cocktails made with Asian spirits. The zen-like rooftop, designed for not-so-zen activities, seats 110 outside and 115 indoors -- and is open year-round thanks to a heated outdoor terrace. 216 Duffield St., Brooklyn, kimotorooftop.com, 718-858-8940 (Credit: Michael Tulipan)

Night of Joy

Night of Joy is located right under the BQE in Williamsburg, but somehow, miraculously, that doesn't detract from the vibe on the large, flower- and plant-covered roof. In fact, the faint rumbling only adds to the charm. So the views are of a wall in Williamsburg and the BQE, but that's the neighborhood, and it's a great time. The space is reminiscent of a Victorian speakeasy, with velvet furniture and a thick wood bar from which you can order classy cocktails like basil and lime gin gimlets and beet dill vodkas. 667 Lorimer St., Brooklyn, nightofjoybar.com, 718-388-8693 (Credit: Sheila Griffin)

Northern Territory

This Australian tavern with a rooftop bar offers terrific views of the Manhattan skyline from Greenpoint. Seating is at long wooden tables with stools, so come with a large group of friends and no expectation of being comfortable. Drinks include draft beers, wine and $12 cocktails such as "On the rocks with salt," a concoction of coconut rum, soju and lime juice served with a chocolate salt rim. 12 Franklin St., Brooklyn, http://www.northernterritorybk.com/, 347-689-4065 (Credit: Keith MacDonald)

1 Rooftop

This rooftop bar, located at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn Bridge Park, has everything you need for a summer escape. Fire pits? Check. DJs? Check. Lounge pool? Check. As for the menu, there are lobster rolls, guacamole, burgers, hot dogs and more, as well as craft cocktails, local beers and wine. Oh, and we almost forgot -- unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline? Check. We recommend reservations. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, 60 Furman St., 1hotels.com, 347-696-2505 (Credit: James Baigrie)

Westlight

On the 22nd floor of the shiny new William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg, Westlight offers nearly 360-degree views of Queens and Brooklyn and neon yellow binoculars to examine the far-off shores of eastern Manhattan. If you want to snag one of the coveted outdoor tables, it's best to make a reservation. Otherwise, plan on sipping cocktails ranging from $15 to $18, wine by the bottle or glass, or beer at a booth or table enclosed by the bar's glass walls. Snacks -- spicy coconut cashews, spiced chicken empanadas, herb fries -- draw on mostly Thai, Mexican and American cuisine as inspiration. 111 N. 12th St., Brooklyn, westlightnyc.com, 718-307-7100 (Credit: Noah Fecks)

Profundo Pool Club

At this new pool club and bar, which opened in August at the Ravel Hotel, visitors can cool off in the 50-by-20-foot pool or relax on a daybed. To eat, there's oysters, fish tacos, lobster rolls and more, while the drink menu includes summery fare like spritzers and painkillers. You'll need to purchase a day pass or reserve a daybed ($50 and up) to access the rooftop oasis. 8-08 Queens Plaza S., 3rd Fl., Queens, profundopoolclub.com, 718-289-6118 (Credit: Profundo)

Penthouse808

Penthouse808 has gorgeous views of midtown and the 59th Street Queensboro Bridge. Cabanas and 220 seats make up the 8,000-square-foot space. Take in a sunset with a cocktail at this year-round hotspot. Ravel Hotel, 8-08 Queens Plaza South, Queens, penthouse808rooftop.com

, 718-289-6118 (Credit: Penthouse808)

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge

Enter this rooftop bar and lounge, which opens Oct. 4 in the Moxy Times Square hotel, through a darkly lit lobby with a giant funhouse mirror. The real highlights here are the outdoor areas, one on the east side, overlooking the Empire State Building, and one on the west, with a carnival-like vibe and seating on an antique carousel. In one corner, you'll find a miniature putt-putt course with enormous animals in naughty poses. If hunger strikes you here, order entrées or dessert off a menu featuring such State Fair bites as lobster rolls and ice cream sandwiches. 485 7th Ave., moxytimessquare.com, 212-967-6699 (Credit: Moxy Times Square)

The Crown

This newly opened bar on the 21st floor of the Hotel 50 Bowery in Chinatown offers views of everything from the Empire Building to the Freedom Tower, with one large deck facing south, the other north. The cocktails menu, served in an interior lounge bridging the decks, showcases neighborhood produce, like dragon fruit, papaya, lychee and tamarind. Beer, wine, sake, the Korean rice liquor soju and non-alcohol mocktails are also available. 50 Bowery, Manhattan, thecrownnyc.com (Credit: The Crown)

Allora Alto

This newly opened lounge is located on the top of the Bernic Hotel in the heart of midtown. The rooftop offers a collection of entrees prepared table-side, refreshing drinks and great views of the city. Cocktails include the signature lemon sorbet mojito and the grapefruit sorbet infused gin & tonic (starting at $13), which are paired with Italian cuisines like chicken Parmesan pizza and calamari. 45 E. 47th St., 22nd Floor (Between Third and Lexington avenues), alloranyc.com, 212-754-9800 (Credit: Allora Alto )

The Skylark

You can bet a 30-floor cocktail lounge is going to have a rooftop with can't-miss views of the sunset. Mixologist Johnny Swet has more than a dozen signature mixes ($18 each) on the menu. Try the pistachio cocktail, a mix of Beefeater gin, Singani 63 spirit, pistachio agave, lime juice, muddled parsley and lime wheel garnish, and other drinks with a unique twist. 200 W. 39th St., Manhattan, theskylarknyc.com, 212-257-4577 (Credit: The Skylark)

Good Behavior

On the 18th floor of the new Made Hotel in NoMad, this rooftop bar and lounge has a secret greenhouse feel with plenty of palms and natural wooden plants on the walls. The bar menu by the husband-and-wife team Jeremy Oertel and Natasha David, veterans of Maison Premiere, puts an emphasis on Tiki-inspired drinks, craft beers, and "large format" cocktails for more than one person. The lounge with indoor and outdoor spaces offers a view of the Empire State building and live music on some nights. 44 W. 29th St., Manhattan, madehotels.com, 212-213-4429 (Credit: Noah Fecks)

Hotel Chantelle

Rooftop trip to France without leaving the Lower East Side? Oui, oui. The bar has a retractable roof so you can relax in its European garden-themed rooftop lounge year-round. The lamppost lighting, park benches and greenery create a Parisian-setting and classy atmosphere. The spot's specialty cocktails (Sangria Savoir Faire, Pineapple Express, Kentucky Bramble) start at $14. 92 Ludlow St., Manhattan, hotelchantelle.com, 212-254-9100 (Credit: Hotel Chantelle)

Lovage Rooftop & Indoor Lounge

Covering 4,000 square feet, Lovage offers 360-degree views of the city as well as, thanks to the glass roof, stargazing. Sip a specialty cocktail glass or a glass of wine or beer while relaxing on velvet-covered chairs; just position yourself near the floor-to-ceiling windows so you can take in sights including the Empire State Building and the Hudson River. 350 W. 40th St., Manhattan, 212-956-7020

(Credit: Addison Hospitality Group)

Gallow Green

Gallow Green, located on the roof of the McKittrick Hotel, boasts views of the High Line, the river and Manhattan for as far as the eye can see. And for the cooler months, it's transformed into a similarly enchanting place called The Lodge. 542 W. 27th St., Manhattan, mckittrickhotel.com, 212-564-1662 (Credit: Loren Wohl)

The Top of The Standard

Atop The Standard Hotel, the modish Meatpacking District fixture known for its floor-to-ceiling windows and A-list nightlife scene, sits a venue with views as stunning as you'd expect from a building that straddles the High Line. Hit the Top of The Standard at sunset for the ultimate eye candy while enjoying specialty drinks and tasty small plates, or stop by for a bite in your best cocktail attire. 848 Washington St., Manhattan, standardhotels.com, 212-645-4646 (Credit: The Standard)

Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room

For some of the best views of the Empire State Building and Central Park, head up to the 65th floor of Rockefeller Center, where SixtyFive offers sprawling scenery, cocktails and small bites. Adjacent to the classic Rainbow Room, this more casual venue offers indoor seating in the winter (everyone gets a good view, don't worry) with an iconic New York flair. The drinks aren't cheap -- and there's a dress code for men that requires collared shirts -- but think of it all as your ticket to the Top of the Rock (technically the 67th floor, but you're still getting the same views). 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan, rainbowroom.com, 212-632-5000 (Credit: SixtyFive via Facebook)

The Delancey

This rooftop is about as close as you can get to a tropical hideaway in Manhattan. Slatted boardwalk-style floors, lush palm fronds and greenery and cozy beach lounges make The Delancey feel like a vacation spot -- even on those chilly nights. 168 Delancey St., Manhattan, thedelancey.com, 212.254.9920 (Credit: The Delancey)

Bookmarks Rooftop Lounge

The New York Public Library and Grand Central Station are in sight from the open terrace at this gorgeous bar. Seasonal cocktails are the thing here, and even when the weather is chilly, you can still enjoy the bar from the enclosed greenhouse. The Library Hotel, 299 Madison Ave., Manhattan, Hospitalityholdings.com, 212-204-5498 (Credit: The Library Hotel)

Social Drink & Food

The enclosed portion of this YOTEL rooftop spot is open year-round, and the outdoor terrace opens up when the weather is cooperating. They've got fancy $12 cocktails and reasonably priced beer and wine on tap. 570 10th Ave., Manhattan, socialdrinkandfood.com, 646-449-7790 (Credit: Michael Tulipan)

The Roof

If you're looking for some classy views, head to 57th Street -- where this indoor-outdoor hotspot is open year-round. The Roof at the Viceroy New York hotel has masterful views of Central Park and lots of comfortable seating. Sip classic and trendy cocktails and nosh on small bites. 120 W. 57th St., Manhattan, theroofny.com (Credit: Viceroy Central Park)

JIMMY at the James

This luxe rooftop bar is 18 stories up, on top of The James Hotel. Take a dip in the pool or head to the bar's "conversation pit" -- a lounge area with plush seating and retro lamps. The pool is open Memorial Day through Labor Day. 15 Thompson St., Manhattan, jimmysoho.com (Credit: JIMMY at the James)

Cantina Rooftop

Tequila cocktails, mezcal, dancing and "modern Mexican cuisine" are promised at Cantina Rooftop. Add sweeping views to the mix and you're sure to have a fun-filled evening above Hell's Kitchen. The retractable glass roof will keep you warm on chilly nights. 605 W. 48th St., Manhattan, cantinarooftop.com, 212-957-1700 (Credit: Leonardo Correa)

Top of the Strand

If you want a hugely impressive, unobstructed Empire State Building view, swing by the Top of the Strand at the Strand Hotel, which is open all year. The cabana area was arranged by set designer Lydia Marks of "Sex and the City." 33 W. 37th St., Manhattan, topofthestrand.com, 646-368-6385 (Credit: Top of the Strand)

Plunge at Gansevoort Meatpacking

Check out the 360-degree view of the Hudson River and city skyline while sipping cocktails and wine and eating small bites at this year-round rooftop bar. 18 Ninth Ave., Manhattan, gansevoorthotelgroup.com, 212-206-6700 (Credit: Gansevoort)

Monarch Rooftop Lounge

Monarch's Scandinavian-chic lounge radiates glamour. Its picturesque views of the Empire State Building are almost enough to distract you from your $16 specialty cocktail. With a large indoor space, it's open year-round. 71 W. 35th St., Manhattan, addisongroupnyc.com/venues/monarch, 212-630-9993 (Credit: Monarch)

Sabbia at Eataly

Escape to the seaside with just the touch of an elevator button. Eataly has gone south for the summer. To the Italian coast, that is. The rooftop beer garden, Birreria, has been converted to Sabbia, a 14th-floor beach lounge complete with Italian charms. On the menu: seafood. An oyster bar, pasta with shrimp and squid and plenty of fresh fish entrees. To drink, bright fresh fruit cocktails like the Calabrese Sunrise made with fresh watermelon juice, tequila and a Calabrian Chile-sugar rim ($16). Decorated like a beachhead resort, guests can hang out at the bar or relax in lounge chairs and beach cabanas. 200 Fifth Ave., Manhattan, eataly.com (Credit: Melissa Kravitz)

The Roof at Park South

This recently revamped rooftop was designed to appeal to the after-work crowd looking to unwind after a busy day. Classic cocktails and small plates make up the appealingly straightforward menu and the views, of course, are great. 125 E. 27th St., Manhattan, roofatparksouth.com, 212-204-5222 (Credit: The Roof at Park South)

The Jane Rooftop

The historic Jane Hotel opens its rooftop during the warm months for guests to enjoy drinks and also food from the ground-floor restaurant Cafe Gitane. The classic design of the bar and small circular party room, along with the patio's breathtaking views of the Hudson River, make this a romantic and pleasant spot to toil away a warm evening. Check ahead to see if this rooftop spot is open -- The Jane frequently rents it out for private events. 113 Jane St., Manhattan, thejanenyc.com, 212-924-6700 (Credit: The Jane Hotel)

Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar

Check out the Hudson River and Statue of Liberty from the 16th floor. Stylish and sophisticated New Yorkers, mostly in their mid-20s to mid-30s, hang out here and drink signature "Prosecco & Ice Pop" cocktails, which combines alcohol-infused People's Pops (like Blueberry Peach, with St-Germain liqueur) with prosecco. Conrad New York Hotel, 102 North End Ave., Manhattan, conradnewyork.com/loopydoopy, 646-769-4250 (Credit: Loopy Doopy)

Upstairs at the Kimberly

Upstairs at the Kimberly Hotel is a rooftop lounge 30 stories above street level. This elegant bar is open year-round and serves creative cocktails and small plates. 145 E. 50th St., Manhattan, upstairsnyc.com

, 212-888-1220 (Credit: The Kimberly)

CATCH

This rooftop space in the Meatpacking District features panoramic views of downtown that can be taken in while imbibing and noshing. Come for a party scene, or for dinner. 21 Ninth Ave., Manhattan, emmgrp.com

, 212-392-5978 (Credit: CATCH)

Haven Rooftop

Haven has a rustic yet elegant feel, featuring exposed wood and hanging fabrics. The menu boasts items like sesame-crusted tuna and Caesar salad, and the cocktails are festive. Try the Eclipse, with Jameson Black, fig purée, cassia syrup and star anise. 142 W. 47th St., Manhattan, havenrooftop.com, 212-466-9000 (Credit: Sanctuary Hotel New York)

Mad46

The rooftop above the city's classic Roosevelt Hotel is a perfect place to play glamorous for an evening. The grand architecture of the hotel has been restored and the rooftop bar features tasty cocktails like the Mad Mojito, with a white chocolate stick and shaved coconut. Menu items include grilled artichokes and short-rib sliders. Madison Avenue and 45th Street, Manhattan, mad46.com, 212-885-6095 (Credit: The Roosevelt Hotel)