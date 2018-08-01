There's nothing like slurping down a juicy oyster -- it's a tactile food experience that only these bivalve shellfish can deliver.

There is no shortage of eateries where you can get your oyster fix, from Vandal in Manhattan to Maison Premiere in Brooklyn.

And for National Oyster Day on Aug. 5, a lot of these bars and eateries are offering specials, from $1 oyster shooters to rose and oyster specials for two.

To help you make the most of the day, we've gathered some of the best places to enjoy oysters around town.

Hudson's If you like panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline but you're iffy on raw shellfish, Hudson's has fried Blue Point oysters that you can enjoy as you sit inside its observation deck. The restaurant, which is within the St. Charles barge at Pier 81, offers a champagne hour before sailing, which includes a chef's starter, an appetizer, main course and dessert. (Pier 81 at 12th Avenue and West 41st Street, 212-630-8840, hudsonsnyc.com)

Parker & Quinn For National Oyster Day, this American eatery led by Jeff Haskell is offering a dozen oysters and a bottle of its signature rosé for $45. Otherwise, the restaurant offers a half dozen for $18 and a dozen for $36, not including rosé, every day. (64 W. 39th St., 212-729-0277, ingoodcompany.com)

Ocean Prime Ocean Prime has a National Oyster Day special that gives half-off the price of oysters on the half shell for the entire evening -- $11.50 rather than $23. If you want to go all out, the "smoking" shellfish tower is another way to enjoy your oysters and can be customized with the shellfish of your liking, and yes, it does smoke. It's price is based on market prices. (123 W. 52nd St., 212-956-1404, ocean-prime.com)

North River Lobster Co. Enjoy $1 oyster shooters for National Oyster Day aboard the North River Lobster Co. boat as you cruise down the Hudson River. Shooters are normally $4 each. The eatery also has raw bar platters with traditional oysters for $3 a piece, six for $16 and 12 for $33. Wash it all down with a granita prepared with rosé and elderflower, aptly named FROZÉ! FROZÉ! FROZÉ! or the Queen Mary, a Bloody Mary garnished with shrimp. (Open for the season, Pier 81 at W. 41st St., northriverlobsterco.com)

Irvington Grab your boo and head to this Mediterranean-influenced eatery at Union Square for its oyster and rosé cider special for two (12 oysters and two Wolffer rose ciders) on National Oyster Day. Usually its East Coast oysters are $36 for 18.

Vandal This Bowery bar and nightclub is offering National Oyster Day specials including $1 freshly-shucked oysters with old school cocktail sauce and new school mignonette or any of the eatery's specially made oyster entrees, from tequila-spiced oyster shooters for $5 to oyster Rockefeller for $18 and an oyster po'boy for $6. There will also be wine and champagne specials so you can wash it all down. (199 Bowery, 212-400-0199, vandalnewyork.com)

Primal Cut This Upper East Side steakhouse has a vast seafood menu including oysters on the half shell and a seafood tower, which comes with chilled shellfish and sushi on ice. (333 E. 60th St., 212-421-3600, primalcutnyc.com")

Bungalow Bar Get a view of Jamaica Bay as you slurp away with a spread of East and West Coast Oysters -- $15 for half a dozen and $30 for a dozen. If you bring friends, you can also choose from platters, including The Dock, which comes with a half lobster, three shrimp cocktail, six steamed mussels, three little neck and three top neck clams, three east coast and three west coast oysters and lump crab meat -- what a mouthful! (377 Beach 92nd St., 718-945-2100, ingoodcompany.com)

Maison Premiere Maison Premiere is one of the premier venues in New York City to eat oysters, clams, lobster and caviar. The restaurant is also well-known for its bar program, which focuses heavily on absinthe. The daily oyster happy hour runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with oyster prices ranging from $2.45 to $3.60 per oyster. (298 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 347-335-0446, maisonpremiere.com)

Lure Fishbar If you're looking for more of a tangy twist on the typical oyster dish, give Lure Fishbar a try -- for $17, you can get deviled eggs with fried oysters and picked chilies. Plus, there's always the raw bar, with an extensive oyster selection. (142 Mercer St., 212-431-7676, lurefishbar.com)

Zadie's Oyster Room In addition to its regular oyster offerings, Zadie's holds a weekday happy hour special from 5 to 7 p.m., where select oysters and glasses of wine and champagne are half off and the chef's choice oyster is $1.50 all night. For Restaurant Week, there's a half & half special, which includes a half bottle of champagne and half dozen oysters for $28 now through Aug. 17. (413 E. 12th St., 646-602-1300, zadiesoysterroom.com)

Grand Central Oyster Bar This century-old eatery in Grand Central Terminal offers more than 24 varieties of bivalves daily. Choose from specials like the oyster pan roast for $13.45, oysters Rockefeller for $17.45, fried oysters with tartar sauce for $13.45 and roasted Blue Point oysters with crunchy asiago-roasted garlic butter for $12.95. (Grand Central Terminal, 89 E. 42nd St., 212-490-6650, oysterbarny.com)

dinnertable At dinnertable, try Montauk pearl oysters at $3 each. Chef Angie Rito said of the offering, "We love Montauk pearl oysters because of their clean, pure, oceanic flavor. We think they are special because they are grown so close to New York City, on the furthest eastern point of Long Island, in the cleanest waters in the area." (206 Avenue A in Manhattan, dinnertable.nyc)