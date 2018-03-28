LATEST PAPER
Passover seders in NYC: Mile End, Katz's and more

Passover is almost here.

If you don’t have any seder plans — or just want to fill up on brisket and matzo — look no further.

Here are some New York City restaurants putting together specials and dinners just for the eight-day Jewish holiday, which starts Friday.

Boulud Sud

The Daniel Boulud eatery is hosting a three-course dinner ($89/person) with classics like matzo ball soup and brisket and elevated fare like cold-smoked Ora king salmon (pictured) and a coconut macaroon gateau. March 30-31; 20 W. 64th St., 212-595-1313, bouludsud.com

Freds at Barneys Madison Avenue

Treat yourself to a family-style feast at the department store restaurant, with traditional dishes like matzo ball soup and brisket on the menu. The $115-per-person meal includes a seder plate. March 30-April 7; 660 Madison Ave., 212-833-2200, barneys.com

Katz’s Delicatessen

Fill up on potato pancakes, tsimmes, noodle kugel, honey cake and more from the famed Jewish deli's a la carte Passover menu -- or get a four-course dinner for $32.45 a person (seder plate $18). March 29-April 2; 205 E. Houston St., 212-254-2246, katzsdelicatessen.com

Mile End

The Manhattan location of the Montreal-style Jewish deli is hosting a family-style seder menu that includes chopped liver salad, matzo ball soup, braised brisket and flourless chocolate cake. BYOH (bring your own Haggadah). March 31 at 5 p.m.; 53 Bond St., 646-494-9508, mileenddeli.com

Rosa Mexicano

Once again, the upscale Mexican chain is putting a Latin spin on Passover -- such as a banana leaf-wrapped barbecue beef brisket -- with its four-course menu ($55/person). March 30-April 1; multiple locations, rosamexicano.com

