Smorgasburg may be returning for an eighth season this year, but its ever-changing lineup keeps us coming back for more tasty eats.

Last year introduced new, picture-worthy goodies like churro ice cream sandwiches from Dulcinea and savory spaghetti doughnuts from Pop Pasta, and the rookies entering the market this year don't disappoint. You'll find a total of 10 hopping between both of the food market's outdoor locations, and four at only the Williamsburg location in East River Park.

Start salivating with us over eight of the most enticing before Smorgasburg returns to East River Park on March 31, and to Prospect Park's Breeze Hill on April 1. (You'll be able to indulge your cravings for inventive street food from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays in Williamsburg, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays in Prospect Park.)

504 HN Market This Smorgasburg newbie is cooking up traditional Honduran baleadas, which are made with flour tortillas topped with mashed refried beans and typically folded. 504 HN Market's version also comes loaded with Honduran cheese and cream and avocado. If you want a little extra protein, add eggs or chorizo.

Big Mozz x DO The two-man team behind Smorgasburg's mozzarella-stick stand, Big Mozz, has partnered up with DŌ to transform Kristen Tomlan's popular raw edible cookie dough into deep fried balls with battered, crispy shells and gooey middles.

Bonsai Kakigori The Canal Street Market vendor comes to Smorgasburg with fluffy-textured Japanese shaved ice, which it prepares with a vintage, hand-cranked machine imported from Japan. Bonsai Kakigori serves flavors like coconut, matcha and "campfire s'mores."

Btarts Btarts' specialty is butter tarts, a classic Canadian pastry baked with eggs, butter, flour and sugar, and flavored with vanilla, sea salt and -- you guessed it -- Canadian maple syrup.

Himalayan Horizon If you haven't heard of momo, the Tibetan dumpling taking over Jackson Heights, then you definitely don't know about shabaley. Nepal native and Jackson Heights resident Kunsang Lama has partnered with longtime Smorgasburg vendor Masaki Momose of Momo's Dressing to introduce market-goers to the Himalayan street food, fried pockets of dough filled with buffalo, beef, or potatoes and eaten with your hands. Himalayan Horizon serves the Asian empanadas with ginger-scallion and tomato-fenugreek sauces. You find them only at the Williamsburg location.

Yoshimoto Fish Company The donburi bowls at Yoshimoto Fish Company's Williamsburg stall won't be cheap, but they will be filling. Each bowl of sushi rice comes topped with a large assortment of seasonal seafood -- like fatty tuna, sea urchin and octopus -- imported from a fish market in Kobe, Japan.

Lobsterdamus Flying in from Smorgasburg's Los Angeles market is Lobsterdamus, which serves up 1.25-pound, wild-caught Maine lobsters drizzled with butter, cooked on a mesquite grill and plopped onto a bed of noodles. Also on the menu: lobster truffle fries and lobster nachos.