Snow day NYC specials: Free shots, drinks and cheap food

If you can safely leave your apartment Saturday, lots of area bars and restaurants will have specials that are worth bundling up for.
Here’s where to trek to:
Virgil’s Real Barbecue: 152 W. 44th St., 212-921-9494, virgilsbbq.com
The deals: All day-happy hour ($4 pints and $12 pitchers of Budweiser, $5/ $15 of Goose Island) and half-price Trainwreck Fries (with cheese, scallion, bacon and jalapeño) and BBQ Nachos. This deal runs both Saturday and Sunday.
Piora: 430 Hudson St., 212-960-3801, pioranyc.com
The deal: Select bottles of Champagne and sparkling wine are half off on Saturday between 5:30 and 7 p.m.
KOA: 12 W. 21st St., 212-388-5736, koanyc.com
The deal: Free shot of hot sake when you order ramen or soba noodles.
5th & MAD: 7 E. 36th St., 212-725-2353, 5thandmad.com
The deal: Free shot of Jim Beam for every inch of snow that falls.
Ambrose Beer & Lobster: 18 Fulton St., 212-480-0301, ambrosebeerandlobster.com
The deal: Free boozy apple pie cider, no other purchase necessary.
Blockheads: Various locations, blockheads.com
The deal: Bulldog margaritas are $5 and regular margaritas are $3. Imagine yourself on the beach!
West End Hall: 2756 Broadway, 212-662-7200, westendhall.com
The deal: Free Blizzard Bellini with any brunch entree.
Hotel Chantelle: 92 Ludlow St., 212-254-9100, hotelchantelle.com
The deal: Free mulled wine to each guest with a dinner reservation. Note: This freebie is in effect Friday and Sunday, too.