Starbucks’ Chestnut Praline Latte: 6 New York coffee drinks to rival the new creation

Gingerbread latte lovers have another “handcrafted holiday beverage” to look forward to: the Chestnut Praline Latte. Starbucks revealed on Wednesday that its first new holiday drink in five years will hit stores just in time for the 30th anniversary of the company’s Christmas Blend this November.

While we don’t (yet) doubt the deliciousness of this syrupy concoction, we’ve pulled together a few other seasonal drinks available only in New York, for your sweet enjoyment.

Lakkris Latte at Búdin

Begrudingly known as New York’s most expensive latte, this Scandinavian pick-me-up at Greenpoint’s charming Nordic coffee shop is a special indulgence on cold days. Made with specially sourced Ethiopian beans, licorice syrup and anise powder, the rich flavors of this latte scream winter.

Amaretto Midnight at Espresso 77

This coffee shop in Jackson Heights and Park Slope does holiday drinks right– and they’re available all year round! Amaretto Midnight is made with chocolate and amaretto syrup, for a sweet nutty taste the blends well with coffee. If that’s too rich, opt for the Honeybee, a latte made with honey and vanilla for a subtle yet comforting sweetness.

Chocolate Chai Latte at Tea Lounge

Chocolate chai had a short-lived run with the green mermaid, but the chocolate chai at this cozy Park Slope cafe is a staple. All of their special lattes are available with a shot of Kahlua or Baileys if you really want to add some holiday spirit.

Dulce de Leche Latte at Lunitas

This quaint Clinton Hill coffee shop is often cozy with locals speaking Spanish and munching on homemade empanadas. Each sip of their Latin American cold weather treat, a dulce de leche latte made with a spoonful of the rich caramel sauce is like being hugged in a cozy alpaca sweater.

Vanilla Maple Latte at OK Cafe

This new Astoria coffeeshop is serving its first cold-weather lattes, made with homemade vanilla syrup and organic milk from local farms. Ethically sourced Counter Culture coffee can also make you feel good about your sweet indulgence!

Peppermint Mocha at Maialino

This Roman restaurant by Danny Meyer excels at pastas, but it’s a little-known fact that they also run an all-day coffee bar at the Gramercy Park Hotel. When the holly and mistletoe go up, curl up with a peppermint mocha, made with Counter Culture’s Rustico espresso, real peppermint, chocolate ganache and a crushed candy cane garnish to pull this sweet drink all together.