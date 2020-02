If everyone in Brooklyn throws in about 200 bucks, maybe PBR could find its new, rightful home.

Reuters reports that Pabst Brewing Co. (an L.A. company) is looking for a new owner. Sources say the brewer could fetch between $500 million and $1 billion. Or, Pabst could go the IPO route.

C. Dean Metropoulos bought the company (which also makes Schlitz and Old Milwaukee) in 2010 for $250 million.