Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If everyone in Brooklyn throws in about 200 bucks, maybe PBR could find its new, rightful home.

Reuters reports that Pabst Brewing Co. (an L.A. company) is looking for a new owner. Sources say the brewer could fetch between $500 million and $1 billion. Or, Pabst could go the IPO route.

C. Dean Metropoulos bought the company (which also makes Schlitz and Old Milwaukee) in 2010 for $250 million.