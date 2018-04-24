Eat your way through the world, all without leaving Queens.

Indonesian coconut pancakes from Moon Man, Spanish paella and tapas from In Patella, Turkish small plates from Sip Sak and Neapolitan pizza from Kesté are among the international bites you'll be able to taste at the World's Fare, taking over Citi Field on April 28 and 29.

Organizers have released the full lineup of 103 vendors, who will assemble in Flushing from their corners of the five boroughs and beyond this weekend. (Check out the full array below.)

Culinary experts from around the city, including Zagat senior editor Kelly Dobkin and restaurateur Russel Jackson, have been involved in curating the inaugural food festival’s diverse menu. Chairing the event's "culinary committee" are Claus Meyer, co-owner of Noma and founder of the New Nordic Cuisine philosophy; food consultant and TV host KF Seetoh; author and journalist Jessica Harris; and World’s Fare founder Joshua Schneps.

“The World’s Fare will be a grand celebration, advocating equality and diversity in the food industry, and promoting incredible male and female talent that make New York City’s food scene so unique,” organizers wrote in a news release in February.

Set in the shadow of Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, home to the Unisphere and New York State Pavilion, organizers hope to “pay homage” to the famous New York World Fair that took place there in 1964 and 1965.

In addition to eclectic food offerings, The World’s Fare will boast live music, a recreation of the Unisphere constructed from Legos, pizza-making classes and an “expertly curated” beer garden offering tastings of more than 80 craft beers from 45 breweries.

“The World’s Fare is an opportunity to sample some of the finest flavors the world has to offer, all in one venue,” Meyer said. “This is a unique opportunity, one that not only reflects the incredible diversity of Queens but is rooted in the passion of the many peoples who have traveled from across the globe to call this great borough home.”

Tickets are sold in two-hour windows (noon-2 p.m.; 3-5 p.m.; or 6-8 p.m.) for each day. Prices start at $45, plus fees, for general admission or $49, plus fees, to also access the beer garden.

For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to Brooklyn-based community culinary center The Melting Pot Foundation USA.

Here's the full list of food vendors and what they're selling: