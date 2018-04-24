Eat and Drink World’s Fare to offer diverse eats from more than 100 vendors at Citi Field The two-day food festival will boast a wide array of cuisines, from Mexican to Malaysian. The World's Fare, a huge food festival taking place in Queens this weekend, features such vendors as Kouklet, which sells a Brazilian street snack called coxinha (pictured). Photo Credit: Kouklet By Lauren Cook and Nicole Levy lauren.cook@amny.com, nicole.levy@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated April 24, 2018 4:46 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Eat your way through the world, all without leaving Queens. Indonesian coconut pancakes from Moon Man, Spanish paella and tapas from In Patella, Turkish small plates from Sip Sak and Neapolitan pizza from Kesté are among the international bites you'll be able to taste at the World's Fare, taking over Citi Field on April 28 and 29. Organizers have released the full lineup of 103 vendors, who will assemble in Flushing from their corners of the five boroughs and beyond this weekend. (Check out the full array below.) Culinary experts from around the city, including Zagat senior editor Kelly Dobkin and restaurateur Russel Jackson, have been involved in curating the inaugural food festival’s diverse menu. Chairing the event's "culinary committee" are Claus Meyer, co-owner of Noma and founder of the New Nordic Cuisine philosophy; food consultant and TV host KF Seetoh; author and journalist Jessica Harris; and World’s Fare founder Joshua Schneps. “The World’s Fare will be a grand celebration, advocating equality and diversity in the food industry, and promoting incredible male and female talent that make New York City’s food scene so unique,” organizers wrote in a news release in February. Set in the shadow of Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, home to the Unisphere and New York State Pavilion, organizers hope to “pay homage” to the famous New York World Fair that took place there in 1964 and 1965. In addition to eclectic food offerings, The World’s Fare will boast live music, a recreation of the Unisphere constructed from Legos, pizza-making classes and an “expertly curated” beer garden offering tastings of more than 80 craft beers from 45 breweries. “The World’s Fare is an opportunity to sample some of the finest flavors the world has to offer, all in one venue,” Meyer said. “This is a unique opportunity, one that not only reflects the incredible diversity of Queens but is rooted in the passion of the many peoples who have traveled from across the globe to call this great borough home.” Tickets are sold in two-hour windows (noon-2 p.m.; 3-5 p.m.; or 6-8 p.m.) for each day. Prices start at $45, plus fees, for general admission or $49, plus fees, to also access the beer garden. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to Brooklyn-based community culinary center The Melting Pot Foundation USA. Here's the full list of food vendors and what they're selling: What's the Dillaz (quesadillas) Home Frites (hand-cut fries) Cryo-Cream (liquid nitrogen ice cream) Bacchanal Sauce (fish cakes from Antigua) Ocka Treats (Aussie desserts) Makina Cafe (Ethiopian street food) Dua Diva (Indonesian fare) D'Abruzzo NYC (street food from Abruzzo, Italy) Moon Dawg Sundaes (fried sundaes) The Gumbo Bros (gumbo, po'boys and sides) Rib In A Cup (ribs, mac-n-cheese waffles, fried chicken) Destination Dumplings (traditional Chinese dumplings filled with global ingredients) Coney Shack (southeast Asian-inspired tacos) Tea and Milk (bubble tea) Jhal NYC (Bengali snacks) Delicacy Brigadeiros Craft (Brazilian sweets) Kouklet (Brazilian baked goods) Sands Jerk Hut (Jamaican food) Mr. Bing (savory Northern Chinese breakfast pancakes) The Arepa Lady (Colombian cornmeal cakes) Guantanamera Queens (Cuban eats) Empanada Papa (empanadas) Shark Bitez (Ecuadorean plantain cups) Antico Noe (Florentine panini) Orwashers Bakery (breads, baked goods) Masala Mama (vindaloo and tikka masala tacos) Taste of Surabaya (Indonesian food) Moon Man (Indonesian sweets) Oconomi (fried Japanese vegetable pancakes) forward ROOTS (Korean rice cakes and savory pancakes) The Malaysian Project (Malaysian street food, egg-covered burger) Oaxaca Taqueria (Mexican tacos) Halalish (gyros, burgers) Don Ceviche (Peruvian ceviche) DiRiso Risotto Balls (fried risotto balls) In Patella (Spanish paella, tapas) Baohaus (Taiwanese steamed buns) Momo's Dressing (Japanese dressing and hand rolls) Mama G's Restaurant (Jamaican food) Nachos Libre (nachos) Barano (pizza, pasta) Knot of this World (soft pretzels) The Baked Bean (dessert hand pies) Chiflez (Latin American cuisine) Choklo & Chuzos (Colombian food) BZ Grill (Greek fast food) Down East Lobstah (lobster-filled bites) Panda Eats World (Chinese food) Butcher Bar (barbecue) Casa Publica (Mexican tacos, ceviche) La Newyorkina (Mexican ice cream, ice pops) PappaRich (Malaysian cuisine) Wafels & Dinges (Belgian waffles) Avli (Greek food) Sip Sak (small Turkish plates) Falansai (Vietnamese cuisine with a French twist) Marani (Georgian specialties) The Thirsty Koala (Australian dishes) Keste Pizza & Vino (Neapolitan pizza) Sky Ice (Thai ice cream) Thai Diva Cuisine (Thai food) Eon Grill (hummus) The Baking Bean (Hong Kong desserts) Vaccaro's Bakery (cannoli, cinnamon buns) Macaron Parlour (French macarons, ice cream sandwiches) Pop Pasta (spaghetti doughnuts) El Olomega (Pupusas) Wafas (Lebanese cuisine) Joey Bats Cafe (Portuguese coffee, pastries) Pickle Me Pete (Pickles) Lolo's Seafood Shack (Guyanese street food) Saravanaa Bhavan (Indian crepes) Max Bratwurst (German sausages) Baba's Piergies (pierogies and Polish sausages) Kaia (South African cuisine) Manmidjudu Abundance Food (smoked herring from Haiti) Great Northern Food Hall (pork sandwiches) Oda House (Georgian food) Twisted Potato (twisted fried potatoes) The Melting Pot (West African sandwiches) Dumpling Galaxy (Northern Chinese dumplings) VSPOT (Latin vegan comfort food) Puerto Viejo Rest. Corp (Dominican food) Paradis Des Gouts (Jollof rice and peanut butter stew from the Ivory Coast) Belarussian Xata (Herring and stuffed cabbage) Danny Macaroons (coconut macaroons) Clean Meals Brooklyn (Vegan Caribbean) Charlito's Cocina (Spanish cured meats) The Awkward Scone (herbal tea and pastries) Fishscale Brewery (seafood) Three Guys with a Grill (Nigerian street food) Snowdays (shaved ice cream) Bangad & Bougie (modern Filipino food) Tortilleria Nixtamal (tamales, tacos and guacamole) Heave's Kitchen (Nigerian fare) Entire East (pernil sandwiches and mac 'n' cheese) Tropical Revival (Caribbean goat curry) Bogota Bistro (ropa vieja from Colombia) Caribbean Street Eats (shark sandwiches from Trinidad/Tobago) Long Island Festival Catering (steak sandwiches) Dawa's (Tibetan cuisine) Gloria's Restaurant (Caribbean food) Samosa NYC (Sudanese samosas) Momo Delight (momo dumplings) Enfes NYC (Turkish street food) By Lauren Cook and Nicole Levy lauren.cook@amny.com, nicole.levy@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.