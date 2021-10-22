Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

When Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams officially announced his candidacy for mayor on Nov. 19, 2020, New York City was reeling from the double calamity of the COVID-19 Pandemic and a growing number of related fiscal crises.

Now nearly a year later, the Democrat is poised to become New York City’s 110th mayor — the overwhelming favorite to win election in this heavily Democratic city. Although his main challenger, Republican Curtis Sliwa, is to be commended for his work with the Guardian Angels, he lacks the experience necessary for this role at this most critical moment in our history.

Schneps Media wholeheartedly endorses Adams as the right person at the right time to lead the city to a robust recovery.

Our endorsement follows Adams’ Democratic Primary win in June on a moderate pro-public

safety, pro-business platform over several far left progressives.

Adams’ experience in the NYPD uniquely positions him to strengthen relations with the police force and help this city get back on track to truly becoming the safest big city in America.

Adams comes from a life in service to the public. Born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens in a working class household, where his mother earned a living as a domestic worker, Adams received degrees from the New York City College of Technology, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Marist College.

Adams was a member of the New York City Police Department for 22 years, retiring at the rank of Captain. After four terms in the New York State Senate representing Central Brooklyn, Adams was elected as the 18th Borough President of Brooklyn, and is the first African American man to hold that position.

As borough president, he has exercised wisdom on a number of zoning issues balancing the needs of the borough with the desires of the local community.

Just as importantly, Adams proved a capable crisis manager when he put a mattress on the floor at Borough Hall and worked night and day during the height of the pandemic to ensure emergency medical responders had the equipment necessary to do their jobs; the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office kept later hours; and refrigerated trucks were put in Sunset Park to ease up the logjam of dead at hospitals and in funeral homes.

Adams’ rise to the brink of the mayorship of America’s biggest city is an inspiration, and not an accident. He has worked his way to this moment, and has the experience and tools necessary to govern this challenging city at this most challenging time.

He is the right person at the right time to lead New York City into a new era of prosperity, while balancing the budget and the needs of working class New Yorkers.

We strongly urge voters to choose Eric Adams as their next mayor on Nov. 2, with early voting slated for Oct. 23-31.