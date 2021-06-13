Clock ticking on registering for fall classes at colleges in NYC

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Deadlines are fast approaching to register for classes at colleges and universities in the New York City area for this coming fall.

Most deadlines are on or about July 1, but for some schools such as Pace University, the deadline is this coming Tuesday, June 15.

The good news is that, with the COVID-19 pandemic waning, many campuses are ready to welcome back students to their classrooms this coming fall — provided, of course, that the students are vaccinated against the virus. Check with the college and university of your choice for further information about health and safety protocols for in-person classes.

Virtual courses, of course, remain available at many institutions for those seeking to learn from the privacy, comfort and safety of their own home — or around their own personal schedule.

Whether you’re an undergraduate fresh out of high school, or ready to return to college after years away from the classroom, finding the right school and courses can be quite overwhelming.

The College Board, a nonprofit organization that aims to expand higher education access to Americans, offers some advice for prospective students as they consider registering classes for the fall: