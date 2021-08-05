DOE releases new additions to school-based vaccination sites

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

With less than six weeks until the start of classes on Sept. 13, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter have launched new efforts to help boost vaccinations among vaccine-eligible children across the five boroughs. As part of their vaccination “blitz”, the officials have announced pop-up vaccination sites will be set up outside of public schools taking part in this year’s summer session called Summer Rising.

The City began offering the inoculation outside of school sites the week of July 23 and pledged to offer the vaccine at 28 more locations until Saturday, Aug. 28. Children 12 to 15 years old—the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was only granted emergency approval for kids 12 and up—will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get the shot. Teens aged 16 and 17 do not need an adult present at the time of their vaccination but their parents will need to give verbal consent over the phone.

Here are the dates and times these select schools will offer walk-up inoculations to children 12 and up.

Friday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. :

Benjamin N. Cardozo High School (57-00 223rd Street, Queens)

Park West High School (525 West 50th Street, Manhattan)

Saturday, Aug.7 from 5 p.m. — 9 p.m. :

PS 44 (80 Maple Parkway, Staten Island)

August Martin High School (156-10 Baisley Blvd, Queens)

Monday, Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. :

J.H.S. 259 William Mckinley (7305 Fort Hamilton Parkway, Brooklyn)

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. :

Sunset Park High School (153 35th Street, Brooklyn)

Adlai E. Stevenson Educational Campus (1980 Lafayette Avenue, Bronx)

Francis Lewis High School (58-20 Utopia Parkway, Queens)

Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. :

P.S. 130 Hernando De Soto (143 Baxter Street, Manhattan)

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. :

John Bowne High School (63-25 Main Street, Queens)

New Dorp High School (465 New Dorp Lane, Staten Island)

Julia Richman Education Complex (317 East 67 Street, Manhattan)

Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. :

P.S. 024 Andrew Jackson (141-11 Holly Avenue, Queens)

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. :

City-As-School (250 West Houston Street, Manhattan)

James Madison High School (3787 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn)

William Cullen Bryant High School (48-10 31st Avenue, Queens)

Tuesday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m — 2 p.m. :

The Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology (148-20 Reeves Avenue, Queens)

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. :

Christopher Columbus High School (925 Astor Avenue, Bronx)

Forest Hills High School (67-01 110 Street, Queens)

Friday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. :

J.H.S. 220 John J. Pershing (4812 9th Avenue, Brooklyn)

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. :

Gregorio Luperon Prep. School (501 West 165th Street, Manhattan)

I.S. 49 (101 Warren Street, Staten Island)

Saturday, Aug. 14 from 5 p.m. — 9 p.m. :

PS 173 (306 Fort Washington Avenue, Manhattan)

Monday, Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. :

P.S. 021 Edward Hart (146-36 16 Avenue, Queens)

Boys & Girls High School (1700 Fulton Street, Brooklyn)

9 a.m. — 4 p.m. :

Abraham Lincoln High School (2800 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn)

Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. :

P.S. 204 Vince Lombardi (8101 15th Avenue, Brooklyn)

P.S. 002 Meyer London (122 Henry Street, Manhattan)

9 a.m. — 4 p.m. :

Channel View School for Research (100-00 Beach Channel Drive, Queens)

Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. — 2 a.m. :

The Christa McAuliffe School (1171 65th Street, Brooklyn)

P.S. 024 (427 38th Street, Brooklyn)

9 a.m. — 4 p.m. :

Midwood High School (2839 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn)

Thursday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. :

M.S. 131 (100 Hester Street, Manhattan)

J.H.S. 052 Inwood (650 Academy Street, Manhattan)

9 a.m. — 4 p.m. :

Queens Preparatory Academy (143-10 Springfield Boulevard, Queens)

Friday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. :

J.H.S. 189 Daniel Carter Beard (144-80 Barclay Ave, Queens)

Brooklyn Collegiate: A College Board School (2021 Bergen Street, Brooklyn)

9 a.m. — 4 p.m. :

Queens Preparatory Academy (100 Luten Avenue, Staten Island)

Saturday, Aug. 21 from 5 p.m — 9 p.m. :

PS 83 (219 East 109th Street, Manhattan)

Saturday, Aug. 28 from 5 p.m. — 9 p.m. :