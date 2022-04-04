Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sponsored

Webinar | Best daycare/preschool philosophies for your child

0
comments
Posted on
15_Preschool_Room_05_019-1-1
Photo via Getty Images

Wondering what the differences are between Montessori, Reggio, Waldorf, Play-Based or Traditional daycare and preschool philosophies? Which one is right for your child? Does it even matter at such a young age?

Join Lynne Mueller, Early Childhood Education Expert and Director of Learning for Vivvi, and Gretchen Richer, Vivvi’s Director of Family Experience, in the latest Schneps Media webinar as they unpack the elements of different learning philosophies and how to choose a program that’s right for your child.

The webinar will take place at 12 p.m. on April 12. Click the link below to register.

REGISTER

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC