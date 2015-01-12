50 Cent to edit New York Daily News gossip column

The hip hop star has been gathering story ideas at Golden Globes after parties.

Asking “21 Questions” has finally paid off– 50 Cent has scored a gig in journalism.

The hip hop star will take on a new role as guest editor for the New York Daily News gossip column, Confidential, for the day on Tuesday, Raakhee Mirchandani, the paper’s managing features editor, confirmed to amNewYork.

“He’s smart, witty and super savvy, and we can’t think of a better person to kick this off for us,” Mirchandani said, explaining that the Daily News plans to keep a celebrity guest editor series going.

“He just spent the weekend in L.A. at the Golden Globes after parties, so we know for sure he’s been collecting lots of good scoops,” she added.

But even though he’s fresh off a weekend of partying with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Fiddy will live the true life of an editor for the day, sitting in the newsroom among the gossip team and even attending the daily news meeting with all of the other editors.

He’ll have input on both online content all day Tuesday and the paper’s Wednesday column in print, down to which celebrity photos are selected, Mirchandani said.

Fans can get in on the fun at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, when the rapper will host a live chat from the newsroom. Questions can be submitted at nydailynews.com, or via Twitter with hashtag #NYDNChat.

On his end, 50 Cent seems to be just as excited as the Daily News team. Among his star-studded Instagram posts is a photo of the paper, with the caption “NEW YORK DAILY NEWS I’m taking over.”