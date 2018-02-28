‘Sundays with Alec Baldwin’ talk show premieres Sunday on ABC

Heeeeerreeeee’s Alec.

ABC announced Tuesday that it will debut a new talk show featuring Alec Baldwin as its host Sunday night after the Oscars. “Sundays with Alec Baldwin,” will take a page from the 59-year-old actor’s WNYC podcast, “Here’s the Thing,” and have him discuss a variety of topics with different celebrities and newsmakers.

“I’ve enjoyed doing my podcast for WNYC and look forward to the challenge of doing a show on camera,” Baldwin said in a statement.

His first two guests will be Jerry Seinfeld, who will talk about life since his NBC sitcom ended, and Baldwin’s “Saturday Night Live” castmate Kate McKinnon.

The network has ordered eight additional episodes of the one-hour show that will air later this year. ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey didn’t give specifics on future guests.

“We are excited to be working on a series that showcases Alec as one of today’s most compelling conversationalists and highlights the type of intimate discussions that he has captured on his podcast for years,” he said in a statement.

Baldwin is currently the host and executive producer of the network’s revival of “The Match Game,” which airs during the summer.