Adele, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd to perform at Grammy Awards

Adele is performing even though she’s not in the running this year.

We’ve seen the memes, now it might happen in real life.

Adele may very well be saying “Hello” to Lionel Ritchie at the Grammys next month — both will be making appearances at the music awards — Adele as a performer, while Ritchie will be honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

The Weeknd, Little Big Town and Kendrick Lamar (who leads the pack in Grammy nominations with 12 nods), will join Adele in the lineup of performers, it was announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old superstar’s appearance on stage will be her only one — while “25” rewrote the history books in chart and sales records recently, the album’s release (along with its hit single “Hello”) missed the cutoff date for this year’s Grammys.

The awards ceremony will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. on Feb. 15.