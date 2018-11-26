Alec Baldwin released without bail in parking dispute punch case

The actor is accused of striking a man in Greenwich Village on Nov. 2.

Actor Alec Baldwin exits Manhattan criminal court after his arraignment on Monday. Photo Credit: Hans Pennink

Alec Baldwin was released without bail on Monday after he appeared in Manhattan criminal court for allegedly punching a man over a parking space, according to court records.

Baldwin, 60, is accused of punching a 49-year-old man over a parking spot dispute on East 10th Street on Nov. 2. The actor was attempting to park in a spot that a family member was holding for him, but the other man took the space, police have said.

Baldwin and the other driver got into an argument that escalated into shoving. Baldwin then allegedly punched the man in the face, according to court records.

He was charged with third-degree attempted assault and second-degree harassment and has denied any wrongdoing.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.

An attorney for the award-winning actor who has recently garnered media attention for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" could not immediately be reached for comment.

A series of tweets from the native New Yorker’s Twitter account earlier this month denied the allegations, stating the report that "I punched anyone over a parking spot is false."

"Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstate as today’s story," the tweet read. "I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment."

According to police, the other driver involved in the incident was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital.