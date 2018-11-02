LATEST PAPER
Alec Baldwin was arrested on Friday, the NYPD said, for allegedly punching a man in Greenwich Village. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Roy Rochlin

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Actor and President Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly punched a man in a dispute over a parking space in Greenwich Village, NYPD officials said.

Baldwin, 60, was driving a car and was attempting to enter a parking space by 28 E. 10th St., a spot an unidentified family member was holding for him when a 49-year-old driver tried to take the spot, said an NYPD official.

Baldwin and the other driver, who wasn't identified, then got into an argument, engaged in a shoving match when the actor allegedly punched the man in the face, said police.

The other driver was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital but was expected to be released, according to police.  Baldwin was taken into custody, with charges pending, police said.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

