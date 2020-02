Alexa Ray Joel is heading back into the spotlight following an onstage collapse last month.

The singer will perform from June 24-28 at Cafe Carlyle, making her “triumphant return” to the stage, the venue said, after she was forced to cancel performances this spring.

The 28-year-old was rushed to the emergency room in mid-April after the episode, which was the result of vasovagal syncope, one of the most common causes of fainting.