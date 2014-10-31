Amanda Bynes released from psychiatric facility; tweets accusations against family, Sam Lufti

She has tweeted and recanted similar accusations against her family.

Amanda Bynes was released from a psychiatric facility on Thursday night, and then took to Twitter on Friday with a series of accusations against her family and her manager Sam Lufti.

Bynes is scheduled to go to court Friday to end her father’s conservatorship over her finances, according to TMZ.

“So sorry you’ve been fooled by Sam Lufti and my parents, but they are lying about stealing money from me and I cannot continue to allow them,” Bynes tweeted.

Bynes insisted via Twitter that she was never homeless and that she planned to move to New York, but was prevented her family. She also again accused her father of sexual abuse, despite having made and then recanted similar allegations before, and blaming it on a “microchip” in her brain.

“The police filed a report against my dad — I am not able to be in the same room with him. He is a sexual predator and he SHOULD BE IN JAIL [sic],” she tweeted.

Bynes then began tweeting her signature “ugly” insult against her father, her sister and Sam Lufti. Other tweets included “I hate you” “I am crying” and “I am ug butt.”

Bynes was spotted at Sunset Strip Thursday night by TMZ, allegedly throwing money. TMZ has been breathlessly following her since.

Bynes was admitted on Oct. 10 to Las Encinas Hospital in Pasadena, California, under a 72-hour involuntary hold. The hold was extended for an additional two weeks on Oct. 13. It had been reported earlier this week that the hold had been extended 30 days, but she was released on Thursday.