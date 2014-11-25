Ariana Grande reportedly upset with Bette Midler

The Twitter back-and-forth between songstresses Bette Midler and Ariana Grande continued on Tuesday, and the two ladies are keeping it …

The Twitter back-and-forth between songstresses Bette Midler and Ariana Grande continued on Tuesday, and the two ladies are keeping it civil.

Midler had some unpleasant things to say about Grande when she spoke with the UK’s Telegraph earlier this week.

In response, Grande tweeted:

“Bette Midler was always a feminist who stood for women being able to do whatever… they wanted without judgement! not sure where that Bette went but I want that sexy mermaid back!!” The 21-year-old added, “always a fan no matter what my love.”

A couple of hours later, Midler poked fun at herself, and offered something of an olive branch to Grande, tweeting “About my screed on @ArianaGrande, all I can say is, ‘Spoken like a reformed old whore! She does have a beautiful voice, on a couch or off.'”

In the interview that started the tension, Midler said, “It’s always surprising to see someone like Ariana Grande with that silly high voice, a very wholesome voice, slithering around on a couch, looking so ridiculous.” She advised, “trust your talent. You don’t have to make a whore out of yourself to get ahead. You really don’t.”