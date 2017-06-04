Ariana Grande’s Manchester bombing benefit concert to be live streamed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber are among the performers joining Grande on stage.

Social media sites and television channels alike are set to live stream Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert Sunday.

The event, featuring performances from stars including Katy Perry, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber will be streamed live on the main Twitter page as well as Grande’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Young adult cable channel Freeform is also slated to play the benefit show live, the channel confirmed on its Twitter page.

“Today we’re coming together for the ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert, live on Freeform at 2 p.m. EST/2pmPST. #WeStandTogether,” the channel’s account tweeted on Sunday.

Grande has also partnered with the BBC, ABC and Apple Music to stream the event. ABC plans to play the highlights from the concert Sunday evening, the channel announced Friday on Twitter.

Proceeds of the concert, which will be held at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, will go toward the victims of the Manchester attack.

Those looking to watch in the New York area can tune in at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

With Reuters