An online petition to drop Jeffrey Tambor from “Arrested Development” after allegations of sexual misconduct has garnered thousands of signatures since Netflix announced the actor’s season five return.

“It's a common story these days: famous person sexually harasses women; famous person continues to get jobs. But now, we're interrupting that story, and this time it's Jeffrey Tambor … who has to go,” a petition started by Care2 to “kick him off” the series reads. The petition racked up more than 7,500 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

It first popped up on the site — a free, open-to-the-public petition platform looking to combat sexual harassment and gender inequality — on May 10, less than a week after a Netflix spokeswoman said Tambor would officially appear in the fifth season due out at the end of the month.

Tambor’s role in the series as patriarch George Bluth Sr., and his twin brother Oscar, came into question late last year after he was accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward women on the set of his Emmy-winning Amazon series, “Transparent.” Tambor stepped down and was eventually dismissed from his role on the series following an internal investigation into the claims made by actresses Van Barnes and Trace Lysette.

Since Netflix had already wrapped up filming its upcoming season of “Arrested Development” by the time the accusations were brought forward, fans were left to wonder how or if his role on the series would be impacted. Now that Tambor’s season five fate is sealed, thousands are calling for the streaming service to drop him from a potential sixth season. No such season has been announced by Netflix.

“Unfortunately, the fifth season has already been filmed, but the show has such a cult following that it will most likely see a sixth season. But this man doesn't deserve a place at that table,” the petition continues. “Sign on if you'd like to be sure this actor gets no more screen time.”

Netflix remained silent on Tambor’s role in the series for several months following the allegations and has declined to comment further on its season five decision.

According to Care2 senior director Rebecca Gerber, the petition will be sent to the streaming service once it reaches its goal of 10,000 supporters.

“We absolutely have plans to deliver the signatures and comments to Netflix,” Gerber said, adding that they plan to “keep the pressure” on the producers to show they “stand by” Tambor’s accusers.

Tambor opened up about the accusations for the first time in a lengthy Hollywood Reporter interview on May 7, saying he was at times "moody" and "tactless." "But as for the other stuff, absolutely not."