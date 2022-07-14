New Yorkers can win one-of-a-kind experiences in contest by Pepsi

There’s nothing better than cracking open a can of Pepsi on a hot New York City summer day. What better to pair a refreshing drink with than a series of giveaways?

This summer Pepsi is celebrating the Best of The City with a series of giveaways that will go on through the season. The New York-based brand is giving NYC locals the chance to win a variety of amazing experiences that you can only get here. From concerts in Madison Square Garden to seeing a game at Yankee Stadium, Pepsi is giving it all away.

“As a brand local to New York, we want to celebrate what being a New Yorker means in the most authentic way,” said Nancy Rooney, PBNA North Division Chief Marketing Officer. “What better way to honor our own New York roots and celebrate with locals than with meaningful experiences at some of the City’s most sought-after places.” Pepsi is joining iconic partners from throughout all five boroughs to give winners unforgettable experiences.

The soda brand is even bringing back its custom, collectible NYC labels from last year’s “Pepsi. It’s a New York Thing!” campaign. The labels include images of the Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square, and a shout-out to the recognizable hot dog vendors of NYC.

25 winners will be picked to experience quintessential NYC events loved by lifelong New Yorkers and tourists alike. One lucky winner will receive the grand prize, giving them an entire year of free experiences including:

Tickets to a concert at Madison Square Garden.

A chance to watch your New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

A sunny day outing with unbeatable skyline views at the Seaport’s Pier 17.

A break from apartment AC with a staycation at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Dining experiences at world-famous destinations including Katz’s Deli, Junior’s Restaurant and Bakery, and Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster.

A night of laughs at the Gotham Comedy Club.

A legendary meal at Sparks Steakhouse, one of New York’s oldest steakhouses.

Top-tier views and dining at One World Observatory.

And more!

Fans can enter by scanning the QR codes found at local bodegas, corner delis, neighborhood grocers, supermarkets, at bus stops, subway stations and on billboards around the city. You can also enter by clicking here. Fans will have until July 17 to enter.