Ruth Bader Ginsburg Benefit Concert raises funds for abortion access

On Oct. 11, artist and director Mara Jill Herman presented “Ruth Sent Us: A Benefit For Reproductive Justice.” at the lively Green Room 42 venue in the beating heart of the theater district. Between the lush curtains and flashing lights in the funky atmosphere, the night featured songs and panelists talking about the importance of abortion rights.

Herman, a resident of Queens and artist, performer, producer extraordinaire is not new to the benefit concerts scene— putting on two prior to this one. Upon the decision of June 24, she found herself at a protest in Washington Square Park marching with fellow advocates and the community of New York City. Herman is also a Jewish woman— the religion advocates for the life and health of the mother to be put at the forefront. She sees the overturning as a conflict to religious freedom and the right to privacy and also putting all people who can potentially become pregnant in danger.

“While we were chanting and everything, I was feeling this rage, passion and frustration,” Herman said. “By the end of the night we landed in Bryant Park, and I asked myself, ‘what’s next? What is my next step that will help me stay active? It is volunteering at a local clinic? It was clear to me by the end of the night that my next step was to do my next benefit, which is has been a trend of mine— that’s how I respond to inequities or horrific acts of violence or injustice.”

The benefit idea developed into Ruth Sent Us, a benefit celebrating the legacy of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and the importance of abortion as healthcare. The show featured members of the Broadway community singing and talking about abortion from a personal view and stories. Songs included Broadway musical classics, original songs from the performers, and other pop and musical theatre songs.

“I selected acts based on either songs that I thought were thematically appropriate, talking about your body or your right to have control, have autonomy over your life,” Herman said. “I just reached out to performers who I love, adore and admire and I made certain to include all kinds of people, not just people who can become pregnant because I think this is a human rights issue. We all need to be singing and talking about it.”

Celia Mei Rubin is a professional singer with Broadway credits for almost 20 years and a performer in Ruth Sent Us. She loved the fact that an evening of art and songs can bring awareness to a serious topic in a fun way.

“I think that raising awareness for abortion access or lack of access is really important,” Rubin said. “I think doing that through something that’s fun like an evening of songs for musicals is a really accessible way for people to learn a little bit and know where to go.”

She performed in a group song “It’s My Body” from the musical The Life with 5 other performers.

“It’s always so empowering to be with a group of women, especially singing something like “My Body”,” Rubin said. “The song continues to say ‘My body is my body is my body and nobody’s business but my own’. So saying that to yourself is powerful, but then saying that with five other women in the room is incredibly empowering, I think we’re really going to give people something to think about.”

In addition to the performers, the event also hosted panelists regarding the subject of reproductive rights. Panelists included Shara Ashley Zeiger interviewing Phoebe Pollinger, a representative from the National Council of Jewish Women, the state policy advocate in the New Jersey chapter and the co-chair of the Reproductive Rights Committee.

Due to the quick nature of action of the theme of the benefit, Herman only had a few months to pull the event off. She utilized her networks to get a cast who was available and passionate about the subject at hand.

“It’s been a true labor of love, it’s exciting and it’s exhilarating and stressful in the best possible way,” Herman said. “It’s a joy of mine and I’m so grateful to everyone who said yes, who aligns with my passion on the topic.”

A portion of proceeds from the concert is going to Jews for Abortion Access, which falls underneath the National Council of Jewish Women. To keep up with Herman’s future work as well as further recaps of the event, visit her on Instagram at @marajillherman. Donations for the benefit will continue to be collected through Venmo until Oct. 31 to RuthSentUsBenefit.