Upcoming Fire & Soul 2022: ‘We’re Still Harlem’ art exhibit celebrates beauty, joy and connection

ArtCrawl Harlem presents Fire & Soul 2022: “We’re Still Harlem” Art Exhibit highlighting Harlem’s history and influence from March 12 to April 2.

The Fire & Soul 2022 exhibition exemplifies the statement that when the world is dim, bleak and uncertain, the hearts, souls and resilience of Harlemites burns bright. The goal is to educate others that Harlem’s history and influence stretches beyond the neighborhood and even further beyond the five boroughs. Haarlem’s music, art, culture, social life, food, fashion, politics and business have had a profound impact on the world stage for generations.

The exhibit features ten multi-generational artists whose work embodies the theme of Fire & Soul. The goal is to allow visitors to experience strength, optimism, connection and hope during these remarkably challenging times.

This three week long art exhibit will feature various mediums of media including paintings, sculpture, collage, abstract and mixed media art. Artists that will be featured include Bianca Allen, Jazzmine Bustamante, Jonte Drew, Yvonne Lamar-Rogers and many more. The diverse range of art mediums and artists will tell the story of how rich and vibrant Harlem’s culture truly is.

Curators by Saundra A. Heath, Heath Gallery director and Fable Jones Studios hope to inspire others through art to search for joy and connection in the midst of uncertainty and change.

“This collaboration with Art Crawl Harlem and Fable Jones Studio is a full circle moment and exactly the vision that the original founders had,” said Heath. “Bringing established and emerging artists and art professionals together to impact our community. I’m very happy to still be here 20 years in and carrying forth our shared vision and intention.”

ArtCrawl Harlem, through exhibits such as this one, promotes the exposure of professional and emerging artists, art galleries and cultural institutions. The phrase “Fire & Soul” was crafted to accurately embody the Magic of Harlem for all to experience.

The Fire & Soul 2022: “We’re Still Harlem” Art Exhibit will be presented at Heath Gallery located at 24 West 120th Street, New York, NY. Opening day is Saturday, March 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Beverages provided by Sephina Spirits will be available on opening day.