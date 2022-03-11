Asian Comedy Fest to return to New York City this spring

The Asian Comedy Fest (ACF) is returning to New York comedy clubs May 6-7.

ACF is the nation’s largest comedy festival dedicated to diversity in the AAPI community. Previous ACF performances raised $8,000 for a non-profit organization, Apex for Youth. With a creative team of Executive Producer Edward Yoo Pokropski (NBC Universal), Producer/Marketing Manager Kate Moran (Yahoo!) and more.

“We’re so excited to bring back Asian Comedy Fest to the stages of StandUp NY and Caveat for its 3rd year,” Kate Moran, Producer/Marketing Director and Edward Yoo Pokropski, Executive Producer said. “The wealth of talent combined with the diversity of stories, perspectives, and styles in the AAPI comedy community is astounding, and we can’t wait to announce what we have planned. The last couple of years have been difficult for New York City, and our AAPI communities have been uniquely affected, but we are looking forward to celebrating — and laughing a lot — this May! Please follow us at @asiancomedyfest on Instagram for some juicy news to be announced very soon.”

The stand-up comedy club will be accepting submissions until March 23 for your chance to be a part of ACF. So far, the lineup includes Yuhua Hamasaki (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Karen Chee (Late Night with Seth Meyers) and The Fung Brothers. The complete list will be announced on April 1.

On May 6, there will be a comedy show at Stand Up NY, and May 7 will feature different forms of comedy such as musical, sketch comedy and more! A reception will follow.

For more information, visit asiancomedygroup.com.