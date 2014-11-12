‘Aye Girl’ calls out catcallers

Some women will walk in silence for 10 hours to make a point about street harassment, others will rap and sing.

In the new music video ‘Aye Girl’ by Miss Eaves & P.Kilmure, Eaves raps about “misogynistic fantasies” and the ways that men think they can speak to her on the street.

Shot in Brooklyn, Eaves encourages catcallers to “just give up” because “Aye is for horses!”

A bit more lighthearted than Hollaback’s video campaign, this music video may have something other than “Welcome to New York” stuck in your head for the rest of the day.